Dyson Air Purifier Review 2022: Say Bye Bye To Toxic Air With These Air Purifiers For Home

Dyson Air Purifier: Earlier we used to wait for the winter nuts from a few years back, winter means lots of air pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is mostly terrible during the winter days, especially in North India. We cannot control the outdoor air quality as it has been linked to various concerns but we can still improve the indoor air quality with the help of the best air purifiers for home.





Dyson air purifier is one of the leading brands that have the ability to remove dirty air with harmful; gasses while ensuring that the purified air reaches every corner of the room. It can also function as a heater and cooler for your room and here we are sharing the complete review of the Dyson air purifiers.





What Dyson Air Purifier Offers

This Air purifier for the home comes with 2 HEPA H13 filters which you need to install at the base of a machine before using it. The company also stated that the new HEPA H13 certified filter can also HINI viruses up to 99.95% of the particles small as 0.1 microns such as allergens, bacteria, viruses, pollen, and mold spores.







What’s Good About Dyson Air Purifiers

The Dyson air purifier comes with an attractive design and when the door is locked it takes a few minutes to make the air breathable and free from harmful germs as it can control from 25 to 2.5 PM particles. It has a separate app for checking the pollution level for other pollutants and it also shows the temperature and humidity levels.





This Dyson air purifier for home works better at night and the same has been controlled via the app. You can also control the airflow direction from the remote control and the app.





Best Dyson Air Purifiers For Home

Check out the Dyson air purifiers that are highly in demand and easily available online on Amazon.





This Dyson air purifier comes with senses and reacts to pollutants based on a real-time process.





It removes 99.95% of allergens and pollutants as small as PM 0.1 microns which makes it one of the best air purifiers in India. Dyson Air Purifier Price: Rs 27,900.







It comes with HEPA H13 and an activated carbon filtration system that removes 99.95% of allergens and pollutants.

It is the only air filter that automatically senses and displays 4 different pollutants in real-time with a 24 hours AQI graph on the screen. Dyson Air Purifier Price: Rs 56,900.







This air filter comes with easy filter care as the Dyson app notifies you when it's time to replace the filter.





It works quieter at night as compared to other air purifiers and has a diffused mode, this mode diverts the air back of the machine and maintains effective purification. Dyson Air Purifier Price: Rs 41,900.







It comes with dual functionality HEPA air purifier + bladeless fan in one which projects smooth purified air per second





and it is the only air filter that comes with air multiplier technology and customizable 350 oscillation for proper whole room purification.





Questions You May Have





Q. Is the Dyson purifier worth it?

It is one of the leading air purifiers that helps to remove all the dust and allergens along with other harmful gasses from your home in a few minutes. It has a number of models available online and offline in India.





Q. What is the best air purifier on the market today?

The market is loaded with air purifiers from brands like Philips, Sharp, Dyson, and more. Dyson is one of the leading brands in air purifiers.





