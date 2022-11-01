Best Products To Fight Air Pollution: Keep Your Loved Ones Protected

Best Products To Fight Air Pollution: Pollution level is increasing day by day and now it is an alarming situation. These airborne viruses and bacteria are quite dangerous for children, old age people, and especially for those who are having respiratory and heart problems. You cannot control the outdoor air quality in a short time span but you can make the air breathable at your home or in the car via air purifiers.





Air Purifiers are available in a wide range of options with multiple features that make the air clean and free from bacteria and viruses and other harmful allergens. If you want to protect your family from diseases like asthma, respiratory problems, lung infections, and more, get familiar with the best air purifiers for homes and cars. Select from the top picks that we have mentioned here.





Best Air Purifiers for Home

Here are the top-notch air purifiers that help you fight against air pollution and remove 99.97% of airborne diseases which can lead to respiratory and other health issues.















Philips is one of the leading electronics brands in India and this air purifier for home is known for professional-grade sensing performance. It automatically monitors and purifies the air and is also ideal for bedrooms with quiet Nightsense auto-mode. It tracks real-time AQI and has 4 manual settings including turbo speed.





Its VitaShield IPS effectively removes ultra-fine particles as small as 0.02um and also filters out harmful gasses. Philips Air Purifier Price: Rs 8,999.















Coway is a famous air purifier manufacturer, they are known for their professional air purifier that purifies an ideal room in just 12 minutes. Coway specialized in air care with a focus on offering superior air quality, the special green Anti-Virus HEPA filter traps 99.9% of Allergens, Pollen dust, and viruses which makes it one of the best air purifiers for the home. Coway Air Purifier Price: Rs 14,400.







This Mi Air Filter comes with 3 layers of composite filtration that eliminates 99.97% of air pollutants. The effects of air pollution can lead to dangerous respiratory issues and it can affect children, and older people faster. The Mi Air purifier works effectively in all seasons and helps to eliminate smog, damp smell during the rainy season, and dust during the summers. Mi Air Purifier Price: Rs 9,998.















This Dyson air purifier comes with intelligent purification that automatically removes 99.95% of allergens and pollutants as small as PM 0.1 microns including dust, pollen, mold spores, bacteria, and pet dander. This Dyson air filter continuously monitors and reacts to air quality changes. It is loaded with multiplier technology which you can customize and you can also track the real-time data of air quality. Dyson Air Purifier Price: Rs 27,900.







Air Diffusers For Home









Air Fresheners For Home











Best Air Purifiers for Car

These car air purifiers help to eliminate pollutants, irritants, and allergens by eliminating the particles that cause odors to stick around. An air purifier works in making the air in your car breathable.















Reffair air purifier is available in a tapered design with an H13 HEPA filter and smart negative ions features which makes the device perform better; it comes with an effective CADR of 16.2m3 and is specially designed for the Indian market. It is a portable, effective, and lightweight air purifier for cars. Reffair Air Purifier Price: Rs 2,599.















This Nebelr air purifier is manufactured in Japan and kills 99.9% of viruses, and bacteria and also removes dust particles like PM2.5 AND PM 10. It is perfect for those who suffer from allergies, stuffiness, cough, sneezing & asthma. It is necessary to maintain the quality of the air in the home and car. Nebelr Air Purifier Price: Rs 4,999.















Geek Air Purifier dynamically filters large dust, pet dander, and pollen and absorbs odor including particles with an activated carbon filter. It is available in a unicorn design with a weight of 1.7kg. It also comes with a filter replacement indicator that helps to identify the replacement time. The 3 layers' progressive filtration system makes it one of the best air purifiers for cars. Geek Air Purifier Price: Rs 4,749.















The Sharp Patented technology uses nature’s way of purification and is certified by laboratories. It helps to refresh the indoor air, removes static charge, helps skin to retain moisture, and improves the overall air quality in the car. Sharp Air Purifier Price: Rs 7,190.







Air Fresheners For Car









Air Diffusers For Car









Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.