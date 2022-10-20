Best Philips Air Purifiers in 2022: Improve Air Quality Of Your Home With Best Air Filters

Best Philips Air Purifiers: Air pollution is one of the major concerns in India and it is growing very rapidly and causes multiple airborne diseases with infection in the chest and breathing problems. It is necessary to take care of your family at least indoors by buying an air purifier. Philips is one of the leading brands of air purifiers. They have a wide range of purifiers for every size room with multiple features like night mood, various filtration processes, and a one-touch panel to control everything.





Here we have shared some of the top-notch picks for air purifiers that are best suited for small, medium, and large-sized rooms. Select the best one to keep your family safe and healthy.





Read More: Best Air Purifier in India.







Best Philips Air Purifiers in India

Check out the best Philips air purifiers for your home that keep your indoor air quality breathable, and free from germs.















Buy Now

Philips is one of India's leading manufacturers of air purifiers. This one comes with a vital shield intelligent purification system that automatically senses air quality and removes 99.97% of airborne particles. It purifies a standard room in just 12 minutes and it has 4 stages of purification.





It also comes with a 4 color air quality indicator that gives real-time air quality and removes 99.90% of bacteria and viruses which makes it one of the best air purifiers in India. Philips Air Purifier Price: Rs 8,999.







Read More: Best Air Purifiers in 2022.















Buy Now

This Philips air purifier comes with 3 smart pre-settings that you can choose from general, Allergen, and bacteria & virus modes. Activate the relevant auto mode and ensure you and your family breathe cleaner air at home. It is an ideal air filter for medium to large-sized rooms and comes with smart light controls that adjust light suits to your preferences.





This air purifier for the home is loaded with Vitashiled which naturally purifies UFP as small as 0.02 microns. Philips Air Purifier Price: Rs 14,999.







Read More: Best Air Purifiers for large rooms.















Buy Now

This Air purifier is easy to operate and you can switch off the LED light at night to avoid any sort of distraction. It comes with a child lock to prevent any misuse and purifies all sorts of allergens, bacteria, viruses, and more.





It is one of the best air purifiers for small to medium-sized rooms and can make the room air fresh in a few minutes. Philips Air Purifier Price: Rs 9,950.















Buy Now

This Air Purifier from Philips takes care of invisible pollutants and allergens that can sneak into your home. It makes sure your indoor air quality is clean at just one touch and helps to remove 99% of viruses and makes the room air breathable and fresh.





It comes with a sleep mode that works at very low noise and offers quality sleep. Its sensors are very reactive and act swiftly to change the air quality as per the need which makes it one of the best air purifiers for homes. Philips Air Purifier Price: Rs 23,999.















Buy Now

This air purifier comes with an intelligent auto purification system that smartly senses technology in real time and automatically removes all three major threats of indoor air. It comes with a 3 layer filter that catches dust and hair, followed by an activated charcoal filter that removes harmful gasses and unpleasant odors. Philips Air Purifier Price: Rs 20,700.





Explore more Philips Air Purifiers Here on Amazon.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.