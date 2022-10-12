Best Air Purifiers 2022: Make Your Work And Living Space Contamination Free With These Splendid Options

Best Air Purifier 2022: If you are concerned for your health and are in stress from dust and pollution then the best quality air purifier can be a smart purchasing decision for this Diwali 2022. An air purifier can effectively trap and remove pollen, plant spores, fungi, dust and dust mites, pet dander and hair, mold spores, certain types of bacteria, and more to make your work and living space contamination free.







Moreover, An air purifier gets rid of any unpleasant smells, dust in the air, smoke, and dangerous airborne chemicals and decreases the possibility of contracting any airborne diseases. Asthma symptoms are lowered to a great extent too.





Best Air Purifiers 2022: All About Fresh Air

Below we have listed a few best air purifiers from brands like LEVOIT, Coway Mi, Philips, and many more to keep you in a natural environment.









LEVOIT air purifier has a dual H13 HEPA filter that removes 99.97% dust mold pollen pet dander and it has a desktop air cleaner for smoke. This stylish and best air purifier is best for bedrooms, kitchens, drawing halls, and other home spaces to keep your house purified throughout the day. LEVOIT Air Purifier Price: Rs 11,991.











Coway air purifiers have filter cleaning & replacement Indicator that helps indicate when it's time to clean pre-filter & change the HEPA / carbon filter respectively. This air purifier has an auto mode that adjusts the Air Purifier speed based on indoor air quality. Coway Air Purifier Price: Rs 11,990.





Philips Air Purifier Series 1000 automatically monitors and purifies the air and is Ideal for bedrooms with quiet night sense auto-mode which is a new technology. Be reassured of constant air quality monitoring and clean air delivery while you sleep. Their healthy air protect alert lets you know promptly when it is time to replace the filter. Philips Air Purifier Price: Rs 8,999.









Mi Air purifier comes with 3 filter layers and a True HEPA filter that eliminates 99.97% of air pollutants. This air purifier is designed to make your home fresh and keeps the noise level as low as 32dBA in sleep mode. It has a touch display for different modes, checking the PM levels, temperature, humidity, and WiFi connection. Mi Air Purifier Price: Rs 9,965.





SHARP room air purifiers work on the concept of dual purification by use of the plasmacluster & filters and are the perfect choice for an air purifier for homes and offices. Their HAZE mode is specially made to use when the pollutants level is high. Also, it varies according to location & city. Sharp Air Purifier Price: Rs 9,890.













Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.