Best Air Purifiers From Dyson, Sharp, Philips, Mi, And More: Fresh Air Because Your Health Is Not For Compromise

Best Air Purifiers: The pollution level is at an all-time high in India and it is necessary to take care of your health. You cannot do with the outside air but you can make the indoor air breathable via air purifiers. The new age air filter comes with lots of filtration process that helps to make the room air breathable.





The air purifier comes from different brands like Philips, Dyson, Mi, and more. These air filters come with multiple modes, especially for the night, it works on very less noise and responds automatically as per the room air quality which makes them one of the best air purifiers in India. Select from the most popular picks that are available online.





Best Air Purifiers in India

Get familiar with the best air purifiers that are best suited for every home and office. Select from top brands like sharp, Philips, and more. Keep your family safe from airborne diseases.













Philips is one of the leading electronics brands in India, this Philips air purifier comes with 4 stage filtration process through pre-filter and has an activated carbon filter with double layered H13 grade TRUE HEPA filter and has 4 color air quality indicator that gives real-time air quality feedback.





It comes with Vitashield intelligent purification technology that senses the air quality and removes 99.97% of airborne pollutants. It purifies the standard room in just 12 minutes and making it one of the best air purifiers in India. Philips Air Purifier Price: Rs 8,799.















This Dyson air purifier comes with two intelligent sensors as it continuously monitors the room air quality and reacts accordingly. It is the only air purifier that comes with an air multiplier that helps to make the room air cleaner and breathable.





It is completely voice-enabled with Alexa and Google Assistant, it also comes with real-time reports and you can control it via remotes which makes this Dyson air purifier one of the best air purifiers for the home. Dyson Air Purifier Price: Rs 27,900.





This Mi Air purifier comes with True HEPA with a filtration efficiency of 99.97% for particle sizes with up to 0.1 microns with wifi connectivity. It comes with 3-layer composite filtration with a true HEPA filter that kills 99.97% of air pollutants.





This MI Air purifier comes with a monitor with real-time AQI, and humidity and adjusts the fan speed as per the requirement. Mi Air Purifier Price: Rs 9,998.















This Sharp air purifier comes with the concept of dual purification by the use of plasma clusters and filters. It comes with an active carbon filter that also removes the violated air pollutants and has various modes to play with.





These Sharp air purifiers offer low noise levels to have the best and quiet sleep while breathing very clean. It has 3 modes, select the best suited as per the requirement. Sharp Air Purifier Price: Rs 9,888.















This Honeywell air filter comes with an advanced filtration system with 5 changes per hour. It is quite silent in night operation and has 3 modes with auto, turbo, and sleep mode. It also comes with a change filter option and the filter comes with 3000 hours of life. The activated carbon filter makes it one of the best air filters in India. Honeywell Air Purifier Price: Rs 8,689.







