Best Air Purifiers in 2022: Breathe Cleaner, Fresher, And Healthier Air At Home

Best Air Purifiers: As the pollution level in India is increasing day by day, it is necessary to take care of family health and at least make the home your home air better with the best air purifiers in India. These air purifiers are known for killing all types of bacteria, germs, and viruses, and making the air breathable. These airborne diseases are spreading very widely due to polluted air and can lead to major respiratory issues.





If you are planning to buy a new air purifier then we have done detailed research that helps you to choose the best one among all for your home. These air purifiers for home belong to top brands like Dyson, Coway, Philips, and more. Grab the best air purifiers in India for your home.





Best Air Purifiers for Home

Get familiar with the top best air purifiers in India here from top brands that are easily available online on Amazon.















Coway is one of the leading air purifier brands in India and it helps to protect your family from dust, pollen allergy, and harmful smoke. It comes with an auto mode that adjusts the fan speed as per the room requirement and it hardly takes 15 minutes to make the room air breathable.





This Coway Air Filter comes with a filter replacement indicator that indicates the service or when it is time to change the HEPA filter and Carbon filter and it is one of the best air purifiers in India. Coway Air Purifier Price: Rs 11,990.







Mi Air Filter comes with a 3-layer composite filtration system with HEPA that eliminates 99.97% of pollutants and it can be controlled via the app as it is a smart product. This best air purifier works efficiently all season and helps to improve indoor air quality.





You can track the real-time status of the air quality and come with an OLED display for live tracking. It is one of the best air purifiers for homes in India which is available at an affordable price range. Mi Air Purifier Price: Rs 9,939.















Philips is one of the leading electronics brands in India that comes with a wide range of air purifiers. These Philips Air Purifiers come with vital shield intelligent purification that automatically senses the air quality and removes 99.9% of airborne pollutants. This Philips air filter purifies a standard room in just 12 minutes and it comes with a 4-stage filtration process with an activated carbon filter and double-layered H13 True HEPA filter.





It has 4 color indicators that show the air quality of the room and remove 99.9% of pollen, house dirt mites, bacteria, and viruses Philips is the number one air purifier brand in India. Philips Air Purifier Price: Rs 9,999.





Dyson is one of the leading air purifier brands in India and this Dyson Pure cool filter comes with an intelligent purification process that automatically removes 99.95% of allergens including dust, pollen, mode spores, bacteria, and more. This air purifier comes with Alexa and Google Assistant-enabled which makes it more user-friendly.





This Dyson Air Purifier projects purified air throughout the room with the help of Air multiplier technology. Dyson Air Purifier Price: Rs 27,900.















Honeywell air purifier comes with a three-stage advanced filtration system that removes pollutants with more than 99% of efficiency. It comes with a combined filter with a high-efficiency HEPA-activated carbon filter that removes the microscopic pollutants and allergens above 0.3 microns.





It is a completely ozone-free air filtration system that does not harm our ozone layer and is one of the best air filters in India. Honeywell Air Purifier Price: Rs 7,999.

















It comes with Sharp's patented technology that uses nature’s way of purification and it has been certified by laboratories. This air filter works on the process of dual purification by use of plasmacluster & filter and it is a perfect choice for homes and small offices.





It comes with an active carbon filter deodorizer and removes the volatile organic compound, absorbs cigarette odor, pet odor, and many other common household odors, and has a standard life for up to 2 years. Sharp Air Purifier Price: Rs 9,890.















This Agaro air filter comes with a True HEPA filter with 99.95% efficiency for particles size up to 0.3 microns. It has a digital display that shows real-time air quality and has 3-speed modes with 7 layer filtration process.





It is also equipped with a PM2.5 sensor that shows the real-time air quality and keeps it running till the air quality stays under 20. Agaro Air Purifier Price: Rs 5,999.















Here is another Honeywell air filter that comes with an advanced filtration system with 5 air changes per hour and has a high-grade H13 HEPA filter to remove all airborne bacteria, viruses, and more. This Air Purifier for the home is also equipped with UV LED and Ionizer to kill bacteria.





It is a silent operation with a noise level of 55db/A at high speed. Honeywell Air Purifier Price: Rs 11,810.















Here is another Philips Air purifier that takes care of invisible pollutants and allergens that can sneak into your home. It is necessary to make sure that the indoor care quality should be clean and this air purifier can do this with just one click.





This air filter from Philips comes in an innovative design and auto-ambient lighting with the ultra-quiet operation. Philips Air Purifier Price: Rs 35,995.















Voltas is one of the leading electronics brands in India it comes with 5 stage purification process and has a dust sensor with 3-speed control along with a filter change indicator. It is one of the best air purifiers that comes at an affordable price. Voltas Air Purifier Price: Rs 7,090.





Explore more Best Air Purifiers in India here.





