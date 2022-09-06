11 Best Affordable Air Purifiers In India 2022: Mid To High Range Options To Let You Breathe Fresh

Best Affordable Air Purifiers In India: The rise of industrialization and the climb of technology has made our lives easy on one hand while the same boon is acting as a curse for humanity with respect to air pollution. From Asthama to Allergies, from breathing issues to nostril infections, air pollution has hit us and hit us hard. People are urging and requesting to plant trees and make the area greener to curb air pollution. Governments are restricting the vehicle inflow on roads by implementing even-odd rules. Everything is being tried and yet when the month of October comes, thick and dense air pollution encapsulates our lives like a dark horror movie.





Air purifiers have grabbed popularity apart from being just a B2B product (where only companies and corporations use air purifiers) by entering the house of a common man. Popular beliefs like air purifiers are expensive are no longer true. Navigate the online marketplace and you will witness some of the best affordable air purifiers in India. What’s important is that you can check out the price range and then select the one air purifier that suits your needs. So, let’s take a quick look at some of the finest purchase options available online in India:





Best Affordable Air Purifiers In India 2022















Dyson, being an eminent name, comes up with this high-performance air purifier that is just perfect for your home. Known for its intelligent purification system, which ensures the elimination of 99.95% of allergens & pollutants, this Dyson air purifier comes with two intelligent sensors that help it to track and react to poor air quality seamlessly. Known for its air multiplier technology and customizable 90-degree oscillation, this air purifier comes with Alexa and Google Assistant. Dyson Air Purifier Price: Rs 29,900.













Befitting for both home and office, this Sharp air purifier is a viable purchase option for everyone. Known for its dual-purification method, this Sharp air purifier comes with an H-14 grade HEPA filter that ensures the elimination of 99.97% of allergens and microscopic dust as smallest as 0.3-micron. With an estimated shelf life of up to 2 years, this air purifier is made using top-notch ABS material and is appreciated for its Plasmacluster technology. Sharp Air Purifier Price: Rs 10,490.













Get this awesome Philips air purifier that comes with a True HEPA filter and weighs only 5 kgs. The offered air purifier is known for its Vitashield intelligent purification and is able to eliminate 99.97% of airborne pollutants as small as 0.003 microns, 800 times smaller than PM 2.5. Appreciated for its 4-stage filtration process, this air purifier comes with a 4-color air quality indicator and is able to purify a standard room (18 feet by 12 feet with an 8 feet ceiling height) in just 12 minutes. Philips Air Purifier Price: Rs 11,995.





Looking for affordable air purifiers? Don’t miss this Mi air purifier that doesn’t put weight on your pocket and is still able to filter 99.97% particulate matter size up to 0.3 microns. The offered air purifier comes with an OLED touch display and has a rated frequency of 50/60 Hz. Along with this, the offered Mi air purifier has an effective coverage area of up to 484 square feet and is known for its compatibility with Google Assistant and Alexa. This air purifier is available in the 24 x 24 x 52 cm dimension and weighs around 4.8 kgs. Mi Air Purifier Price: Rs 10,999.













Explore this stupendous air purifier from Honeywell that comes with an H13 HEPA filter and weighs around 4.8 kgs. The offered Honeywell air purifier comes with remote control and is versed with an activated carbon filter. Along with this, the offered air purifier ensures silent operation with a noise level of 52 dB/A. Available with 3 purifying speeds and a child lock button, this air purifier has a filter life of 3000 hours and a coverage speed of 300 m3/h along with a coverage area of up to 465 square feet. Honeywell Air Purifier Price: Rs 9,499.













Buy this rechargeable personal air purifier from AirTamer that comes in black color. The offered air purifier is available with a HEPA filter and is available in the ‎4.19 x 1.91 x 8.89 cm dimension. Moreover, the offered air purifier is known for its wearable technology and high performance. This air purifier is ideal for your car and for extremely small rooms. Safe for infants, this car air purifier weighs around 50 grams. AirTamer Air Purifier Price: Rs 9,999.













Available in black & red color, this affordable air purifier from Burge comes with a touch control method and is powered by electricity. Befitting for rooms up to 150 square feet area size, this air purifier has a fan speed of 51.5 CFM. Along with this, the offered air purifier comes in the 17.5 x 17.5 x 16.5 cm dimension and has a noise level of 75 dB. With the ability to eliminate suspended and surface microorganisms, this air purifier can be installed in homes, offices, schools, hospitals, gyms, and hotels. Burge Ion Dome Air Purifier Price: Rs 2,999.













To ensure that your loved ones always breathe fresh air, even during the highly contaminated air pollution, this product from Coway is a must-buy option. Available with the True HEPA filter, this Coway air purifier has a coverage area of 355 square feet. Known for its touch control method, this air purifier is excellent in giving a protective shield against dust, pollen allergy, and harmful smoke. Easy to install and simple to use, this air purifier comes with a smart Auto mode and gives you real-time AQI via intuitive colors. Coway Air Purifier price: Rs 20,700.













Philips brings to you this highly efficient air purifier that is just perfect for your master bedroom. Available in white color, this Philips air purifier has a coverage area range of 269-409 sq ft. The offered air purifier is known to eliminate 99,97% of airborne pollutants and is available in the 24 x 35.9 x 55.8 cm dimension. Moreover, this air purifier has a noise level of 19 dB and is available with the smart light control feature. Philips Air Purifier Price: Rs 23,599.













Affordability wrapped with performance - that’s what this Honeywell air purifier is all about. Versed with the modern touch control method and weighing around 6500 grams, this air purifier has a clean air delivery rate of 250 cu m/hr and offers coverage of up to 30 sq. m coverage area for a room with 2.74m height. The 3D airflow design of this air purifier ensures optimized circulation while its filter has a life of approximately 3000 hours. Honeywell Air Purifier Price: Rs 7,010.















Another impeccable Philips air purifier that will ensure safe air for your loved ones, be it in the office or at home. The offered air purifier comes in the 38.8 x 62.2 x 27.2 cm dimension and weighs around 7 kgs. In addition to this, the offered Philips air purifier has a coverage area of 62 square meters and a noise level of 33 dB. Appreciated for its VitaShield IPS technology, this air purifier is known for its dedicated allergen mode, ultra silent sleep mode, and True HEPA filters. Philips Air Purifier Price: Rs 10,999.











