Air Purifiers Price List in India: Incredible Options To Remove Air Pollutants From Your Living Rooms, Bedrooms, And Play Rooms

Air Purifier Price: Air pollution is an alarming situation and it will affect our lungs which can lead to a shorter lifespan along with other diseases like lung infection, Asthma, and more. The demand for air purifiers is all-time high which helps to improve indoor air quality and makes it breathable.





These air purifiers essentially work by sanitizing the air which may include pollutants, allergens, and toxins. These air purifiers are very effective especially when you are using them indoors. If you are seeking the same, then here are the 5 best air purifiers with their prices that you need to check. They are hard on air pollutants and easy in your pocket which also comes with longer shelf life.





Air Purifiers Price List in India

Here are the best air purifiers that help to keep indoor air quality breathable. They are best suited for home use, check out the best one among all.







Philips is one of the leading air filter brands in India, this Philips air purifier automatically senses the air quality and removes 99.97% of airborne pollutants, and helps to clean a small to medium-sized room in just 22 minutes. It has a 3 stage purification system, pre-filter, activated carbon filter, and TRUE HEPA filter.





It is one of the best air filters that come with real-time air quality feedback via an indicator color and has auto ambient lighting that adjusts the light in the night mode. Philips Air Purifier Price: Rs 8,799.







This Dyson air purifier comes with intelligent purification that automatically cleans 99.95% of allergens and pollutants and also comes with two intelligent sensors that continuously monitor the air quality and help to make the indoor air quality breathable.





It is one of the best air purifiers in India that comes with vices enabled which is Alexa and Google Assistant for easy operation. Dyson Air Purifier Price: Rs 27,900.







This Mi air purifier is best for all weather conditions that help the indoor air quality by eliminating smog, and damp smell, especially during the rainy seasons. It is energy-efficient with no noise, especially during the night mode.

MI air purifier is best for homes that make the indoor air quality breathable and suitable for small to medium-sized rooms. It is one of the best air purifiers for the home. Mi Air Purifier Price: Rs 9,984.







This Sharp air purifier works on the concept of dual purification by the use of plasmacluster and filters which makes it one of the best air purifiers in India.





It comes with an active carbon filter that deodorizes, removes volatile organic compounds, and makes indoor air quality breathable. Sharp Air Purifier Price: Rs 9,990.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.