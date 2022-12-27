Air Purifiers Price List in India: Incredible Options To Remove Air Pollutants From Your Living Rooms, Bedrooms, And Play Rooms

Air Purifier Price: The air around us is also with many allergens and pollutants and the same also enters our houses. The need for air purifiers for homes is increasing. Get the best air purifier that you protect at least indoors.

By Sumit Bansal
Tue, 27 Dec 2022 05:02 PM IST
Minute Read
Air Purifiers Price List in India: Incredible Options To Remove Air Pollutants From Your Living Rooms, Bedrooms, And Play Rooms
Air Purifiers | Image Source: Jagran

Air Purifier Price: Air pollution is an alarming situation and it will affect our lungs which can lead to a shorter lifespan along with other diseases like lung infection, Asthma, and more. The demand for air purifiers is all-time high which helps to improve indoor air quality and makes it breathable. 


These air purifiers essentially work by sanitizing the air which may include pollutants, allergens, and toxins. These air purifiers are very effective especially when you are using them indoors. If you are seeking the same, then here are the 5 best air purifiers with their prices that you need to check. They are hard on air pollutants and easy in your pocket which also comes with longer shelf life. 


Read More:  Best Air Purifiers in 2022


Air Purifiers Price List in India 

Here are the best air purifiers that help to keep indoor air quality breathable. They are best suited for home use, check out the best one among all.  

Best Air Purifiers Price in India

Philips AC1215/20 Air purifier

 Rs. 8,799

Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier

 Rs. 27,900

Mi Air Purifier 3 with True HEPA Filter

 Rs. 9,984

SHARP Room Air Purifier

 Rs. 9,990



Philips AC1215/20 Air purifier

Philips is one of the leading air filter brands in India, this Philips air purifier automatically senses the air quality and removes 99.97% of airborne pollutants, and helps to clean a small to medium-sized room in just 22 minutes. It has a 3 stage purification system, pre-filter, activated carbon filter, and TRUE HEPA filter. 

air purifier


Buy Now

It is one of the best air filters that come with real-time air quality feedback via an indicator color and has auto ambient lighting that adjusts the light in the night mode. Philips Air Purifier Price: Rs 8,799



Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier

This Dyson air purifier comes with intelligent purification that automatically cleans 99.95%  of allergens and pollutants and also comes with two intelligent sensors that continuously monitor the air quality and help to make the indoor air quality breathable. 

air purifier


Buy Now

 It is one of the best air purifiers in India that comes with vices enabled which is Alexa and Google Assistant for easy operation. Dyson Air Purifier Price: Rs 27,900



Mi Air Purifier 3 with True HEPA Filter

This Mi air purifier is best for all weather conditions that help the indoor air quality by eliminating smog, and damp smell, especially during the rainy seasons. It is energy-efficient with no noise, especially during the night mode. 

air purifier

Buy Now

MI air purifier is best for homes that make the indoor air quality breathable and suitable for small to medium-sized rooms. It is one of the best air purifiers for the home. Mi Air Purifier Price: Rs 9,984



SHARP Room Air Purifier

This Sharp air purifier works on the concept of dual purification by the use of plasmacluster and filters which makes it one of the best air purifiers in India. 

air purifier


Buy Now

It comes with an active carbon filter that deodorizes, removes volatile organic compounds, and makes indoor air quality breathable. Sharp Air Purifier Price: Rs 9,990


Explore more best Air Purifiers on Amazon here


Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon. 

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.