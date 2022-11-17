Online Furniture Under 1499: Best Laptop Tables, Wall Shelves, Shoe Racks, Side Tables, Etc Under Budget

Online Furniture Under 1499: While a lot of people look to adorn their living space with top-notch furniture design, not everyone is able to afford it. Even if you’re able to afford it, mostly purchasing furniture means a one-time investment that means you don’t have to worry about it for the next 5 or 10 years (sometimes even more). However, there’re certain furniture designs and pieces that are meant to get replaced everynow and then and are also quite affordable in nature. In the same line, we have shortlisted some of the best furniture online that fall under the price range of Rs 1,499.





This set of affordable furniture design includes a range of laptops tables, shoe racks, side tables, an so on. So, wait no more and explore these best furniture online today:





Online Furniture Under 1499: Top Products For Home









This one’s a must-have for people who are working from home. Available from STRIFF, this laptop stand comes in black color and is designed using premium quality acrylonitrile butadiene styrene. Designed for ventilation, this laptop stand ensures that your laptop doesn’t get overheated even if used for a long period of time. This laptop stand allows you to maintain a viewing height between 2.7 inches to 6.7 inches and is able to hold a weight of up to 25 kgs. Laptop stand price: Rs 371.













Another impeccable alternative for online furniture under 1499, this books & newspaper stand from Avika is available in contemporary style and varnish finish. Ideal for the living room and drawing room, this wooden stand comes in the 24 x 12 x 33 cm dimensions. Along with this, the offered book stand comes in a rectangular shape and is known for its easy installation and simple-to-assemble nature. Books stand price: Rs 1,399.









If you’re looking to beautify your balcony space with something affordable, check out this awesome garden table from CASADECOR. The offered garden table is waterproof in nature and light in weight. Available with a metal frame, which ensures its robustness, this garden table is made using top-notch iron and is available with a superior polish finish. Garden table price: Rs 999.













Getting a shoe rack is something that we all look for in our homes. Presenting the aesthetically-designed shoe rack/stand that’s made using premium quality steel and plastic. Available in large sizes, this shoe rack has 6 shelves and is able to easily accommodate up to 24 pairs of shoes together. Moreover, this shoe rack is easy to store and is available in a unique design. Shoe rack price: Rs 659.













Get this stupendous laptop table from MemeHo® that comes in black color. Available with a separate cup holder, this laptop table is appreciated for its lightweight, foldable nature, versatility, robustness, and portability. Moreover, this laptop table is designed using A-Okay wood and power-coated metal tubes. Purchase this laptop table for its durability, multi-uses, and vibrant colors. Laptop table stand price: Rs 696.













Although purchasing a full-size almirah or cupboard or planter stand is not feasible for everyone, what about getting a hanging shelf that comes for just under Rs 300? Try this appealing hanging shelf from Decazone that comes in a rectangular shape and is made using a natural cotton rope. Known for its hand-made weaving nature, this hanging shelf is simple to install and is available in the ‎55 x 12.7 x 43 cm dimension. Wall hanging shelf price: Rs 299.













Try this foldable laptop table from Callas that is just the perfect furniture design available online. The offered laptop table comes with non-slip legs and is portable in design. Ergonomically made, this laptop table comes with a curved desktop edge and scientific design. Available in the 60 x 40 x 26 cm dimension, this laptop table is portable, anti-slip in nature, and is known for its multi-functionality. Laptop table price: Rs 807.









Another awesome furniture choice for storage, this wall shelf design from Wolpin is an affordable choice to go with. The offered wall shelves are available in white color and can be easily installed in your bathroom, kitchen, and dressing room. In addition to this, the offered wall shelf comes in the ‎6 x 22 x 9 cm dimension and weighs only 250 grams. Wall shelf price: Rs 379.





