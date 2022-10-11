Best Study Tables In India: Make Your Kid's Study Time Or Work From Home More Organized

Best Study Tables In India: We all need a comfort zone while studying or doing something at home. That time a study table can be the best option for your kids and your WFH time to keep your study point or WHF place more organized. They are lightweight and also comes in a compact and stylish design to make your home arranged. You can also use these tables for many purposes like watching movies on laptops, reading books, WFH, etc.





Moreover, These stylish study tables give you absolute comfort which is crucial from the perspective of relaxation and health. Maintaining good posture speeds up your child's progress toward a healthy future.





Best Study Tables In India: For Relax And Concentrated Study Time

Below you will get various options for study tables to make your study time more efficient and comfortable.









This Table top is made with a strong particle board and the base is made of a strong metal frame that is powder coated which makes it completely rust-free. This Table completely becomes flat when folded, it can be kept below the bed or at the side of the bed, as it takes very less space. Wow Portable and Foldable Study Table Price: Rs 2,099.









Pazano table design keeps the spaces in current homes and offices which makes them ideal to fit on the go. Their solid metal frame and triangle strut ensure stability, letting you enjoy your work or study on this table. This Modern-style computer desk and study table are designed for multi-purpose like a home office, study room, bedroom, or living room. Pazano Multipurpose Study Table Price: Rs 2,669.











Ebee study table is compact in size, well-built, and with an elegant matte finish. This sleek modular table can have at your home, office, or store. Ebee desk has a modern design which is made of premium quality high grade pre-laminated engineered wood. It also features a spacious top surface, which helps you to keep your things well organized. Ebee Multipurpose Study Table Price: Rs 2,189.











JOISCOPE mobile desk has a steady design and comes with 4 smooth wheels to move around your home. Their plate is made of solid wood pellets, using E1-grade environmentally friendly wood without any industrial glue, and releases zero formaldehyde. The metal frame uses heavy-duty and powder-coated metal materials to ensure stability and durability. JOISCOPE Multipurpose Study Table Price: Rs 1,699.











QARA tabletop is made of India’s branded Action tesa exterior grade hard laminated board which is the most expensive in its range. Its water-resistant coating gives you a chance to be carefree and rough with it. Its multiple functionalities make it a great hanging wall-mounted study table for students, or it can be used as a wall-mounted study table for kids. QARA Wall Mounted Study Table Price: Rs 1,416.









