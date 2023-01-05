Best Set Top Boxes And Their Subscription In 2023

Best Set Top Box: Nothing beats the joy of watching reruns of your favorite TV show with your family all crowded in the living room. For this all time uninterrupted entertainment, you need the best smart TV with the best set top box and the best subscription plan. Today users can stream OTT content in addition to watching satellite TV. Set top boxes to provide a compromise between those looking for more affordable, TV app-compatible boxes and premium, content-rich choices with many free and subscription-based approaches.





Well! To make your new year 2023 more entertaining without hole a burn in your pocket. These set top boxes from Airtel set top box, Tata Sky set top box, d2h set top box, Dish TV, and others are coming with exclusive subscription plans.





Best Set Top Box With Popular Subscription Plans













Below we have listed a few of the best performed set top boxes with their exciting subscription plans in 2023.





Airtel digital TV HD set top box is coming with 1 month basic pack, recording, and free standard installation.



Airtel HD Set Top Box brings a theatre-like experience to your home with HD premium quality video. You can also record and play live TV so that you never miss your favorite shows. Airtel Set Top Box Price: Rs 1,019.







With DishTV DTH HD Set Top Box you will get 1 month subscription to a budget Hindi pack and installation.

This set top box comes with 1080 I resolution, 5x better picture clarity & surround sound, and 24x7 customer care with regional language support. DishTV Set Top Box Price: Rs 1,199.







Tata Sky set top box is offering you 1 month dhamaal mix HD free subscription. This set top box is going to enhance your TV viewing experience.



The TV shows are shot with high-definition cameras and engineered in 7.1 surround sound. Tata Sky Set Top Box Price: Rs 1,599.







d2h HD set top is offering you 1 month free subscription after purchasing. With this package get 7 popular HD channels for no additional cost.



This set top has 1080i resolution, 5x better picture quality & exceptional clarity & crystal-clear surround sound. d2h Set Top Box Price: Rs 1,299.







With Doordarshan freedish you will be going to enjoy lifetime free entertainment. This set top box offers you 90 plus channels without any cost.



It has an external power adaptor with high input voltage and surge protection. Doordarshan Freedish Set Top Box Price: Rs 899.











Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.