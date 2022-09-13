Best Office Chairs In India 2022: Top Level Comfort To Ensure Comfort and Higher Productivity

Best Office Chairs In India: Has it ever occurred to you that it becomes so tiring and painful after a long day of working hours where you’re sitting in one spot? The main factor that plays role in such a scenario is the chair you’re sitting on. Typically speaking, office chairs were not even considered as important as furniture items for many companies and individuals until work from home become more prevalent. Today, you see, people are running behind the most comfortable chairs for their work because no one wants to let their productivity down because of back aches and exertion.





So, we have summed up some of the top-class office chairs that you can purchase online in India:





Best Office Chairs In India 2022















Green Soul comes up with this astounding office chair in black color. Ideal for both home and office, this chair comes with a metal base and an ergonomic design. Available with a premium mesh backrest, this office chair is known to offer sophisticated support to your back while working long hours. Available with comfortable armrests and robust castor wheels, this office chair is designed using high-density molded foam cushion & breathable mesh material. Office Chair Price: Rs 9,590.













Explore this sturdy and stylish office chair from Featherlite that comes in the 49 x 66 x 96 cm dimension and weighs around 14.7 kgs. This office chair comes with an adjustable arm and the frame of this product is made using nylon material. In addition to this, the offered chair is available with a cushioned seat and mesh back rest. Available with a headrest, this office chair comes with a recline lock. Office Chair Price: Rs 7,919.













Check out this impeccable office chair from Green Soul that comes in lavish brown color. Available with adjustable armrest, this office chair is appreciated for its premium thread-stitched diamond pattern that ensures both style and comfort, hand-in-hand. The offered office chair comes with a 360-degree swivel and is known for its heavy-duty tilt mechanism, ensuring maximum support and comfort during long working hours. Office Chair Price: Rs 8,650.













Purchase this fine-looking office chair from INNOWIN that comes in black color. The offered office chair comes with an ergonomic 2D lumbar support and is perfect for people who have heights between 5ft - 5ft 8 inches. Along with this, the offered office chair is versed with robust adjustable arms and is known for its multi-position lock smart synchro mechanism. With a maximum load capacity of 120 kgs, this office chair comes with castor wheels for easy movement. Office Chair Price: Rs 8,360.















Buy this affordable and amazing office chair from CELLBELL that is ergonomically designed and is available with adjustable arm rest. Available in black color, the offered office chair comes with padded arm rest and is versed with a 2-inch thick foam cushion padded seat. Manufactured using premium-grade metal, this office chair comes in the ‎53 x 61 x 109 cm dimension and weighs around 14 kgs. Office Chair Price: Rs 3,799.













Don’t miss this amazing office chair from Kepler that comes with a PU-padded height adjustable armrest. Available with 4-way adjustable lumber support, this office chair is made using a glass-filled nylon frame and is versed with a 32D high-density molded foam seat. Equipped with a robust metal base and alloy wheels, this office chair comes with a 2D adjustable headrest. Easy to assemble and use, this office chair offers maximum comfort while working. Office Chair Price: Rs 7,799.













If you’re seeking an affordable range vis-a-vis office chairs, try this one from beAAtho that’s designed using a nylon frame and mesh material. The offered office chair comes with ergonomic nylon back support and is appreciated for its smart tilting mechanism. Moreover, this office chair comes with a metal stand and is available in the 36 x 46 x 89 cm dimension. Office Chair Price: Rs 3,789.











Explore more office chairs online here.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.