Best Office Chairs 2022: Offering Better Posture While Working

Best Office Chairs 2022: On average we spend at least 9 hours in the office sitting and working on laptops and desktops. While working maintaining the correct posture is mandatory or else it will lead to severe neck and back pain. If the chairs for office are comfortable and ergonomic this will not only improve our posture but will also lead to better productivity. As many offices are still under work from home purchasing an office chair becomes mandatory even at home.





These office chairs can also be used by students while studying at home for better concentration and posture. As these chairs come with a backrest it provides complete support for the entire back. Also with soft and sufficient padding on the cushion, it puts less stress on the hips. With the height adjuster, you can modify or balance as per your height.





Best Office Chairs 2022





To help you with your purchase we have shortlisted some of the office chairs that provide great comfort. Check them out:





Enhance your comfort in the office by purchasing this Green Soul office chair. Crafted of premium material the mesh back keeps you relaxed even while working for prolonged hours, and the foam seat provides under-thigh support. This comes with a 2-way adjustable headrest, 360° rotation, cushion, and rolling swivel caster making this chair more flexible and convenient. Chair Price: Rs 9,590.





Savya Home office chair comes up with this stylish design that is suitable for the home too. You can use this chair while studying, doing work from home, or attending any conference call. The durable high-back office chair gives full support to your back and prevents any back pain. This modern-style chair is for office both comfort and concentration while working or studying. Chair Price: Rs 5990.





Check out this stupendous high-back mesh office chair from Amazon that is equipped with 3D arms with forward-backward and sideways movement. Experience great comfort while working in an office or at home that is durable and sturdy. The special features are adjustable height, armrest, padded cushion, head support, and rolling. This office chair is crafted of Nylon material. Chair Price: Rs 8199.





Buy this stylish and amazing office chair from Da URBAN that has revolving and adjustable seats. The high-comfort seat and design feature a contemporary style. Available in tan, black, and camel color it gives great support to your arms. You can rest your arms with ease while working. The adjustment lever allows you to adjust the seat height easily. The tilt lock mechanism rocks/tilts the chair and locks it in an upright position for better safety. Chair Price: Rs 5699.





Purchase this stylish office chair from FURICOM that comes with an ergonomic design. It gives proper armrest, seat height adjustable, swivel, and rolling. This chair can carry a maximum weight of 100 kg. This chair is safe and durable too. The offered char is versed with tilt mode to offer relaxation while working. The padded seat and back keep you comfortable all day. Chair Price: Rs 3799.





