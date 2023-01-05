5 Best Lint Remover To Keep Woolen Fabric Clean And Safe By Removing Small Fibers

Lint Remover: Finding your winter coat and sweatshirt covered in annoying pill balls is the worst thing. Everyone faces this issue when taking out their winter clothes from cupboards. With the help of a lint removing machine, you can easily remove all the bobble from your clothes easily. This will make your winter wear look brand new. This lint remover is a versatile item and can be used to remove pet hairs too. Removing lint permanently from clothes is not possible but it can make winter clothes look brand new. During the winter season getting a lint roller becomes necessary. Lint remover comes in two types- manual and electric.





Keep your woolen clothes protected with this handy gadget. A lint removing machine can also be used to remove lint from sofas and carpets. This small device is very powerful and serves many purposes. Electric lint remover is fast and efficient. These lint rollers come in different sizes, prices, and brands. They are easy to use on multiple fabrics and are a great value for money.













Lint Remover





Check out the best lint remover and roller. They are made of high-quality blade material to remove lint fast. Protect your garment and ensure that the fabric remains undamaged.









The Philips lint remover easily removes pills, fuzz, and lint from all types of garments and fabrics. In order to get rid of all sizes of pills this is designed with three different sizes of holes. The blade of





the remover operates at up to 8800 rounds per minute. You can use this not only in clothes but also in blankets. Remove lint quickly with the large blade surface for covering a large area at once. Philips Lint Remover Price: Rs 1,490.









This small but powerful electric lint remover from SHOPTOSHOP is designed with stainless steel head and made of big and small honeycomb holes. Specially designed for removing different-sized balls

quickly and smoothly you can also carry this lint remover while traveling as it comes in handy design. SHOPTOSHOP Lint Remover Price: Rs 499.









Another handy option for lint removing machines is this one from AGARO. Suitable for both cotton and woolen clothes this can remove pills from furniture too. This easy-to-use machine keeps clothes

fresh looking. To prevent injury, the smart safety measures ensure that the device will only operate after the steel mesh cover is correctly installed. AGARO Lint Remover Price: Rs 678.









Check out this long-lasting lint remover from HealthSense that comes with multiple USB rechargeable batteries. Charging this lint roller for 6 hours can give usage of 60 min. The advanced

technology and powerful suction help in removing tint easily and with great speed. Designed with 3 stainless steel floating blades to get rid of lint, pills, bubbles, and fuzz of all sizes. HealthSense Lint Remover Price: Rs 999.









This lint remover from PragatiOnn is very useful and removes pills efficiently. It runs on a battery

and comes in an ergonomic design. The remover offers a comfortable grip so that you can hold it easily. All your garments whether it is an overcoat or blanket will look new again. PragatiOnn Lint Remover: Rs 490.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.