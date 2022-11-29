Best Electric Sewing Machine: Varied Stitching Options With Speed Control For Home

Best Electric Sewing Machine: In the modern era those big sewing machines have been replaced with electric sewing machines. The small and compact design of these stitching machines does not take up much space and is very useful. If you are thinking that it is difficult to maintain then you are in a misconception as this electric sewing machine is easy to maintain. They are not only meant to stitch torn clothes but also does all sort of embroidery work, stitching clothes from scratch, attaching buttons, etc. People who love stitching can get this electric sewing machine as there are lots of stitching options for them.





These stitching machines have between 50 to 250 different stitch designs. They operate manually unlike the traditional ones where stitching required both hands and a foot pedal. To make your stitching easier and fast this electric sewing machine comes with a preset menu to make accurate designs.





Best Electric Sewing Machine





To help you make the best purchase we have listed some stitching machines. Choose it depending on the features:









Usha sewing machine is a renowned brand for a long time. It comes with an automatic zig zag pattern stitch. The 14-stitch function machine is made of a plastic body. The other features include 4-step button holing, and seven applications including lace fixing, quilting, smocking, and rolled hemming. Designed with a free arm for circular stitching it functions smoothly on all types of fabric. Usha Electric Sewing Machine Price: Rs 10,299.





This portable and mini-size sewing machine from KPCB is suitable for simple sewing. To make stitching easy this comes with a built-in thread cutter. It is equipped with a large extension table to keep the machine more solid during sewing so that you can stitch easily. Electric Sewing Machine Price: Rs 2699.





Get a perfect stitch with Singer electric sewing machine. It comes with the feature of reverse threading which prevents the stitch from coming out thus giving it a perfect finish. With the help of 8 built-in stitches and an inbuilt thread cutter, you can stitch clothes quickly in less time. Singer Electric Sewing Machine Price: Rs 9589.





Usha machine is a great addition to your home and helps in stitching clothes, buttonholes, etc. For all the fashion trendsetters having an electric sewing machine can help them in experimenting with clothes and coming up with something new. You can also re-design your old clothes with the trending ones. USHA Sewing Machine Price: Rs 9999.





If sewing is your hobby, this Bernette machine is a portable and handy device to show your creativity. No matter whether you are a beginner or a professional this stitching machine can be the best choice. It also comes with an LED light to help you in giving a better and clearer view while stitching. Bernette Sewing Machine Price: Rs 19,800.





