Best Drilling Machines In India 2022: Highly Rated Options For Home And Commercial Use

Best Drilling Machines In India: Whether it’s about hanging a wall frame or a painting or just attaching a nail for other work in your home, having a drill machine at your disposal is something you’ll always find useful. These drill machines are typically helpful in a lot of home chores and gone are those days that people had to depend on some other person (the other guy) for this tool. While getting a suitable drill machine, parameters such as power, durability, reliability, performance, and handling are considered.





So, if you are in the pursuit of the best drill machine around, take a look at some of the finest purchase options available online in India:





Best Drilling Machines In India - Ease Your Home Chores With Power













Purchase this stupendous hammer drilling machine from BLACK+DECKER that has a speed of 2800 rpm and a maximum power of 550 watts. The offered drill machine comes with a variable speed for superb fingertip control and a reverse brush system for full torque. In addition to this, the offered drill machine comes with optimal grip positions, is light in weight, and has an insulated shock-resistant plastic body. Drill machine price: Rs 2,280.













Explore this amazing drilling machine from Bosch that comes in blue color and is available in the 26.5 x 7.2 x 25.5 cm dimension. The offered drill machine is manufactured using premium-grade plastic and is versed with a powerful motor. Operable at a speed range between 0-2600 Bpm, this drilling machine comes with a rotating brush plate. This drilling machine comes weighs around 1700 grams and is known for its easy handling. Bosch drilling machine price: 2,488.













IBELL brings to you this superior drilling machine that comes in the 29 x 9 x 27 cm dimension and has a variable speed of up to 1450 rpm. The offered drilling machine comes with an in-built brushless motor with high torque (40 Nm). Appreciated for its lightweight design and durability, this drilling machine is simple to use, ergonomic in making, and delivers more runtime. IBELL drilling machine price: Rs 6,146.













Explore this unparalleled drill machine from Cheston that is available in the 9.4 x 3.5 x 10.6 cm dimension and weighs around 1.7 kgs. The offered drilling machine comes with 2 carbon brushes and a single chuck key. In addition to this, the offered drilling machine is ergonomically designed, ensuring easy handling while performing all domestic tasks. Other features include a 10mm chuck, variable speed, lock-in button, and strong grip. Cheston drilling machine price: Rs 1,349.













Check out this stupendous drilling machine from Makita that comes in the 9.1 x 2.8 x 7.1 cm dimension. The offered drill machine has an operating speed of 3000rpm and weighs around 1.2 kgs. Along with this, the offered drilling machine is known for its superior performance, easy handling, low maintenance, and durable nature. Get this drill machine to easily fix, hang, or bolt-up things in your home. Makita drill machine price: Rs 2,099.













