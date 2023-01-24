5 Best Chairs For Office In India

Best Chairs For Office: Have you ever experienced back pain or cervical issues after a long day of working hours? This is because of the wrong posture and poor quality office chair. While working or studying it is important that you sit in the correct posture for better concentration. After the pandemic, the culture of working from home and online classes has increased and this led people to choose the best chairs for office to ensure comfort when they sit for long. Today people are rushing to get office chairs because they do not want to hamper their productivity because of back aches and exertion.





Chairs for office must be designed with proper backrests, armrests, and adjustable heights so that you can also sit back and relax after working for some time. From high-back designs to low-back designs office chairs comes in various designs, quality, and budget. These chairs can also be used for studying for better concentration. The premium quality chairs for office must provide lumbar support and cushion assistance to elevate back and neck pain. This household item has become very common furniture in every home. Office chair price comes in both medium and high range.





Chairs For Office





We have summed up some great picks for office chairs that can be a good addition to your home or office.





Savya Home® Office Chair





These chairs for office are designed to properly support your lumbar region while supporting your spin, thus reducing back pain. The ergonomic office chair comes with adjustable heights and an

upholstered seat. Available with a comfortable armrest and robust wheels you can work for longer hours. Savya Office Chair Price: Rs 3,199





What do we like?





Comfortable armrest

Pneumatic seat height adjustment

135-degree tilt adjustment







CELLBELL® Back Mesh Office Chair





Looking for a medium-range office chair price with great comfort? Check out these chairs from CELLBELL designed with a 2-inch thick foam cushion padded seat to provide relaxation even after





working for longer hours. The sturdy metal base offers a better grip and the lumbar adjustments can be pushed both upward, and downward for better support to the back. CELLBELL Office Chair Price: Rs 3,894.





What do we like?





Many attractive colors are available

Breathable mesh back

Padded armrest





Green Soul® Office Chair





Green Soul comes up with these stupendous chairs for office in variant colors. The spacious cushion seats are crafted of premium leather to offer great durability. The wide seat space provides luxury and comfort even while working or studying. This executive chair has a 360-degree swivel, a five-





star base, an integrated headrest, and padded arms for all-day support and comfort. The chair and seat may tilt back together up to 135 degrees thanks to the heavy-duty tilt mechanism. Green Soul Office Chair Price: Rs 8,190





What do we like?





Spacious cushion seat

Reasonable office chair price

Well-designed seat premium leatherette finishing







Wakefit Office Chair





Explore this office chair from the renowned brand Wakefit. Elevate your home area with this chair. Made of mesh fabric it allows air circulation to offer the best breathability. The high back and





adjustable armrest are versed with a single-lock synchro tilt mechanism. This chair is great value for money. Wakefit Office Chair Price: Rs 6,499.





What do we like?





Soft foaming

Breathable fabric

Sturdy design and grip.





Timber Cheese Chair





The simply designed chairs for office from Timber Cheese feature a 360-degree swivel and high-quality soft foam. The heavy-duty plastic umbrella-shaped base supports your weight easily. The

four-arm heavy-duty metal base has PU castor wheels that can support up to 100 kg of weight and a 360° swivel design. You can adjust the height of the office chair as per your comfort. Timber Chair Price: Rs 3,580.





What do we like?





Highly versatile office chair

Adjustable design

360° swivel design





FAQ: Chairs For Office





1. Which office chair is best for Working from home?





Green Soul® Jupiter Go Office Chair

FURNICOM CHAIRS™ Armo Medium Back Ergonomic Office Chair

SIHOO® M18 High Back Office Chair, Mesh Ergonomic Office Chair





2. Which quality chairs for office are best for back pain?

Mesh quality chairs for office are the best for back and neck pain.





3. Is the office chair price higher?

Office chair price comes in all ranges- low, mid, and high.





4. Why are mesh chairs for office better?

Mesh chairs for office gives a lot of airflows and free space to offer great breathability and comfort.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.