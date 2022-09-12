Bathroom Mirror Cabinets: For A Clean And Organized Washroom

Bathroom Mirror Cabinets: Displaying soap, body wash, body lotion, shampoo, shaving kit, toothpaste, etc in the bathroom can be an untidy look and also occupy a lot of space. The best solution is to keep them organized inside the cabinet. This bathroom storage cabinet comes with a mirror so that you can easily shave or even get ready after a shower. This home decor item comes in various fancy designs and even if they are simple you can add decorative lights to make it stylish and have a clear view. They come in multiple designs running from bathroom wall cabinets, corner bathroom cabinets, and bathroom sink cabinets.





Because of the cabinet's depth, you can arrange your creams, deodorant, perfume, hairspray, and makeup products so that everything is constantly visible in your mirror cabinet. You can always find the exact cream you need because nothing is jumbled up. These bathroom mirror cabinets can also add grace to your washroom. Choose them according to the size of your washroom as they are available in both sizes- big and small. This stylish accessory can save space and store lots of bathroom items.





Bathroom Mirror Cabinets





You can get them in various styles, shapes, sizes, colors, and designs. You can choose to replace the old one with a new one or add a cabinet. You can check our recommendations below:













This bathroom wall cabinet from Ciplaplast gives ample space to store all your grooming products neatly. You can also get ready easily with the help of the mirror. It is strong enough since it is made of high-quality Polypropylene Co-Polymer (PPCP), which has a longer lifespan. Bathroom Mirror Cabinet Price: Rs 1293.













Crafted in sturdy plastic this Branco wall mount mirror cabinet has five compartments along with a brush holder in the door to allow you to store all your bathroom essentials in one place. The attractive and elegant design will match your bathroom interior. Its exclusive beveled Saint Gobain mirror glass can give you a bright and clear view. Bathroom Mirror Cabinet Price: Rs 1293.













This wall mount mirror cabinet from Parasnath comes in an elegant design where there is ample space for keeping your essentials. The cabinet measures 54.61 x 34.26 x 12.7 cm. The durable and attractive design can add a touch of sophistication to your bathroom. Bathroom Mirror Cabinet Price: Rs 1459.













This Mirror Cabinet from Zoom is perfect for storing all your toiletries and makeup products in one place. The moulding process gives it unique features like classy finishing, elegance, and attractive design. If you are looking for a quality and small size cabinet then this one is the best option. Bathroom Mirror Cabinet Price: Rs 940.













Plantex Bathroom Mirror Cabinet comes with a unique design with a modern touch. The high-quality 304 grade of stainless steel with additional nickel-chrome coating layers gives a mirror finish. The nickel-chrome coating makes the product rust-proof and corrosion-free. This cabinet features high-quality hinges for effortless opening and shutting and a practical dual door opening and closing magnetic mechanism. Bathroom Cabinet Price: Rs 5199.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.