Royal Double Bed Designs To Elevate Your Bedroom With Luxurious Feel

Royal Double Bed Designs: If you want more space to spread out while sleeping in order to get a relaxed nap then you should get a double bed. They are available in various designs and qualities like- a teak wood bed, metal bed, diwan bed, Sheesham wood bed, etc. Many of these beds come with an extra storage unit to keep all your valuables like a suitcase, heavy boxes, and lots more. This helps in making the room look neat and clean with less messy. It will enhance your room decor giving a sophisticated, stylish, and royal touch.





While investing in a bed you should always consider quality and comfort. If you choose the best quality then will last long and can be used by other generations too. Double beds are a great choice for couples with kids. With a proper mattress and a bed sheet, you can get a relaxed sleep. Double beds are more comfortable in comparison to single beds.





Read More: Best Bed Mattress





Royal Double Bed Designs





With various beds available it becomes difficult to choose one. To help you out in selecting a bedroom bed we have shortlisted some of the best ones that you can consider while purchasing:













This queen bed from Wakefit comes in a matte brown finish giving a royal touch. You can keep your bedroom clean by keeping things with 4-compartment storage available in the bed. You can easily lounge or lean back on the headboard as they are made of durable material. The ergonomic design bed is easy to clean and is resistant to termites. Double Bed Price: 11,352.













The elegant design of Solimo Queen Bed can be easily compatible with any interior. The high-quality wood used to construct the bed has undergone tests to determine its resilience to dampness. This makes sure that the wood doesn't lose its shape and that your bed maintains its strength during the rainy season. The robust build of the bed can withstand a weight of up to 360 kg without any damage. Double Bed Price: Rs 14,899.













This glossy finish metallika bed is designed to give you comfort on both the headboard and footboard. Evenly spaced horizontal slats provide a solid base to hold your mattress. With proper weight adaptation, these slats offer the right amount of support. The slatted base also allows air to pass freely beneath your bed, keeping your mattress fresher longer. The sturdy design of this bed can last longer. Double Bed Price: Rs 10,959.













Royal Interiors gives a classic and contemporary look to your bedroom. This queen size bed with storage comes with a Matte finish. The product measure: length ( 75 Inches ), width ( 62 Inches ), and height ( 38 Inches ). You can get enough storage space to keep all your winter clothes, blankets, and luggage bags safely without looking messy. Double Bed Price: Rs 23,849.













This queen size bed from DK looks simple, elegant, and classy. Made of Sheesham Wood they provide durability and high-grade quality. This bed can fit properly in any size of the room giving a luxurious look. Get a comfortable and relaxed sleep in this bed. Double Bed Price: Rs 16,598.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.