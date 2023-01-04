Classic Dressing Table Designs To Combine Style, Luxury, And Functionality

Dressing Table: Keeping all your cosmetics and grooming products in a systematic way makes the room look clean. You can also reach out to them easily when kept in an organized way. This is the reason why a dressing table is a smart choice for your bedroom. It is not only considered good storage but can also spruce up the bedroom with an elegant dressing table design. This dressing table is designed with an attached mirror to help you in looking perfect while stepping out of the house. A dressing table is a common and basic requirement of every woman. It adds beauty to your room decor. Getting ready in front of the mirror with easy access to lipsticks, body lotion, face cream, perfumes, etc makes grooming a hassle-free one and this helps in getting ready in a few minutes.





There are beautiful dressing table designs that you can choose from according to the color and matching of the bedroom interior. Available in many sizes these dressing tables are suitable for both large and small bedrooms. You can go for a smaller one if you have limited space however, with a larger space you can select a big size to accommodate all your grooming items easily. As you keep everything inside this makes the room look clean and beautiful. You can find wood, glass, marble, etc dressing table design in different colors. Many people decorate the dressing table with lights for a better view while getting ready. This also makes the dressing area look appealing.





Dressing Table





To add beauty to your room decor with a great dressing table design we have shortlisted some of the best ones. Take a look.









This wall-mount dressing table design is a great choice if you have limited space and do not wish to make the area look congested. You can keep all your cosmetics properly so that it does not get





misplaced. Made with premium quality wood it provides great durability. The sleek design table has ample space to keep all your grooming items. It not only adds elegance to your bedroom but also serves a great utility. Dressing Table Price: Rs 3,199.









A dressing table is not just a space to get ready but also a great place for storage and adding beauty to your home decor. To lessen the possibility of cuts or injuries, the table has no sharp edges.

Additionally, it is a safe addition to your home as it is free from any toxic substances or dangerous chemicals. You can clean this dressing table easily as there is no hard-to-reach area. Dressing Table Price: Rs 5,699.









Check out this wall-mount dressing table design which comes with a bangle holder and hooks too. Placing your bangles in this stand will prevent them from any breakage and also give an aesthetic





look to your bedroom and dressing area. This dressing table gives a contemporary look with its rectangular shape. Crafted of wood this dressing table design is durable and will last longer. Dressing Table Price: Rs 6,449.





The bed and dressing table is the two most important pieces of furniture in a bedroom. This wall-





mount dressing table comes in two colors to enhance the room decor. The sleek wenge with a glossy finish makes it easy to clean and also offers ample storage space. Dressing Table Price: Rs 2,499.









Looking for a gorgeous dressing table design with a modern look ad color? Then check out this one as it comes with a drawer too for more storage space. Many people look for a spacious one because

they have a lot of make-up and grooming products and want to keep them in safe and organized way. To help you in getting ready with perfection it comes with a light on the top. Dressing Table Price: Rs 32,999.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.