Best Bed Mattress: Improved And Comfortable Sleep With No Aches

Best Bed Mattress: A healthy lifestyle demands good sleep which is possible with the help of a quality mattress. These mattresses come in various designs like- foam mattresses, foldable mattresses, spring mattresses, cotton mattresses, etc. The best mattresses maintain proper body alignment and relieve pressure or discomfort in the hips, shoulders, ribs, or ankles. They are available in many sizes and you should choose as per your need and the size of the bed and your height. Choose the best one for your home decor.





A comfortable mattress is a key component of a cozy bedroom. You'll want to go to bed which gives absolute tranquility after a long day. A nice mattress can also put you to sleep and provide you with the comfort you require. It gives you peace of mind after working for the whole day. If you have sleep issues then with the help of the best mattress you can get rid of them with a proper sound sleep





Best Bed Mattress





Check out our recommendation for the best mattress and check the features before purchasing a new one





This bed mattress from sleepx mattress comes with 6 inches suits best for a double bed. You will get great comfort while sleeping on this mattress. The high-density foam comes with medium firmness. The product dimension is 182.9L x 121.9W x 15Th Centimeters. It also gives fresh air circulation with air mesh fabric. SleepX Mattress Price: Rs 6,882.













This SleepyCat mattress is made of bamboo fabric that is soft on the skin and durable. This is an ortho mattress that is suitable for all types of sleepers, to provide the ideal balance between comfort and support with open-cell memory foam and a high-density base. Being extremely breathable and giving a luxurious feel this is machine washable. SleepyCat Mattress Price: Rs 7799.













This wakefit mattress comes in 6-Inch Single Size foam construction. The high-quality foam is made using the latest technology innovations to give great back support. The cover material is crafted of breathable fabrics to give keep you relaxed while sleeping. Wakefit Mattress Price: Rs 7,499.













This Duroflex mattress comes with a layer of soft comfort foam on one side and a hard support foam layer on the other. You can choose which side to sleep on as per your comfort. The Triple Anti Microbial Treatment fabric keeps you protected from harmful bacteria, fungi, and dust. Duroflex Mattress Price: Rs 7099.













The most famous and renowned name in mattresses Sleepwell is known to provide the best in terms of quality, comfort, and durability. The breathable fabric gives enhanced comfort. The product dimensions: Length (198.12 cm), Width (121.92 cm), Height (12.7 cm) Sleepwell Mattress Price: Rs 8349.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.