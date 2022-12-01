5 Best Swing Chair Under 10000: Lounge And Soak Sun In Balcony Or Terrace During The Winter Season

5 Best Swing Chair Under 10000: While talking about a balcony the first impression that comes to our mind is a spacious outdoor place with lush green plants and a swing chair also known as a hanging chair. No matter how big or small your outdoor area is you can easily get this swing at home as it comes in different sizes. We assure you that getting this hanging chair will beautify your garden, balcony, or terrace. You can spend hours relaxing and lounging with a novel and a cup of coffee. This also makes your home decor look natural.





However, you must pay a lot of attention while selecting a swing for home. You must first consider the space and area for a terrace or backyard you can get those spacious swings. For a small area or you have to choose a small size swing for balcony. Whatever the size of the swing chair be assured of getting the best relaxation feeling. You won't feel like doing anything and just sit in this swing chair at home.





5 Best Swing Chair Under 10000





Looking at the growing demand for these swing chairs we have curated the 5 best picks that will come under your budget. Some are also designed as swinging chairs with stands. Check out some beautiful picks that will push you to get one for your outdoor area.





One of the best sellers gets this hanging chair to give your balcony a cozy and cottage-type feeling. If you are running out of spare then you can easily fit this on your balcony. Built of strong and durable rope it can easily bear the capacity of your weight. This comes with accessories too- 2 small hooks and 1 rod so that you can easily tie it in your area. Swing Chair Price: Rs 969.





This white color swing for home is designed with a sturdy frame to provide safety. Crafted of cotton ropes this swing chair makes a great investment in your outdoor area. Place carpet grass and flowers all around and place this jute swing in the center. You can't stop gazing at this wonderful view. Swing Chair Price: Rs 1390.









Also known as an egg chair this is ideal for big spaces. The soft, fluffy, and premium quality of the cushion provides you utmost comfort. This swing for home is your best buddy to lie down and relax on a bright sunny day this Winter season. Giving you luxury comfort this swing chair is constructed from poly nylon with a heavy iron frame to withstand all weather conditions. There are many colors of cushions available and the maximum capacity is up to 150 kg. Swing Chair Price: Rs 6,690.





You can get a swing for balcony design with a natural look too. This single-seater swing chair is crafted with cane wood and bamboo to give an aesthetic look. To help you in giving ease and relaxation while sitting it comes with a cushion too. The weight of this swing is 5 kg and you can place it in your outdoor area. You can assemble it easily and install it within a little time. Swing Chair Price: Rs 4699.





Suitable for both larger and smaller areas like terrace gardens or balcony you must have seen this swing at home in many places and movies too. This single-seater swing chair is constructed with extra thickness and cotton rope to provide durability. Everyone can from adults and kids can swing in this chair. Swing Chair Price: Rs 2699.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.