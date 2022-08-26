Wooden Sofa Set: Decorate Your Living Room With These Classic And Durable Sofas

Wooden sofa is appropriate for any room, including the living room and bedroom. The high durability of a wooden sofa is one of the primary reasons for purchasing one. It's polish and structure will last longer without the need for additional polishing and touch-ups on a regular basis. Its natural and beautiful qualities make it long-lasting and durable, with minimal wear and tear over many years.

There are many wooden sofa designs and even be combined with other types of furniture. They are very simple to clean; simply wipe them down with a clean, dry cloth at regular intervals depending on your preferences. Wooden sofas can be made weather resistant, which means that no matter how cold, hot, or moist the weather is, the furniture will remain intact. If kept outside, no raindrops can harm it.





Check out our top picks for wooden sofa design













This Sheesham wood sofa set from Mamta gives a perfect and fine finish. Adding this sofa to your living room will add to the aesthetics of your home with its elegantly designed and comfortable seating. All Seat covers are removable and washable. These sofa sets are enough to draw anyone's attention to their beauty; instead of wasting your money on sofas made of artificial materials, purchasing a simple wooden sofa will add a very different spark to your home. Sofa Set Price: Rs 30,499.













This Sofa Set from Driftingwood is made of Sheesham Wood with a Teak finish color to give a contemporary look to your living room. This luxurious Sofa Set is a 5-seater and has incredible flexibility and strength. The weight is 116 kg and the dimension is 70 x 72 x 61 Centimeters. Sofa Set Price: Rs 30,000.













Vivek Wood Sofa Set is a 2-seater sofa and gives a flawless natural look to your living room. Transform your home and give it a luxurious look with these premium-quality sofa sets. Apart from being visually appealing, these wooden sofas are also extremely versatile. Wooden sofas have a unique feature that no other sofa has: they provide complete back support, which is ideal for people with back problems. Sofa Set Price: Rs 12,065.













With a traditional design, this teak finish wooden sofa set from Home Furniture is made of high-grade Sheesham wood. The super soft cushion foam gives you a comfortable feeling and style. The cushions cover has a zip facility which is easy to remove and wash. If you want to buy a sofa for your living room or patio, we recommend this wooden sofa. The ability to withstand all weather conditions and not wear off as quickly is the most significant advantage for outdoor furniture. Sofa Set Price: Rs 11,999.













This wooden sofa set of 5-seaters from MH Decoart comes in various color options and gives an enduring look and appeal. This sofa set design gives a contemporary style to your interior. They are extremely durable, easy to maintain, and simple to clean. This wooden sofa is the best because it adds to the beauty and quality of the home. People fall in love with such wooden sofas at first sight. Sofa Set Price: Rs 28,991.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.