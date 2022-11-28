Unique Sofa Set Designs For Living Room: Beautify Your Dream Home With Style And Elegance

Sofa Set Designs For Living Room: The major attraction of a house is the living room. So we should give our best creativity while renovating a living room to beautify our home decor. While talking about the living room the first thing that comes to our mind is the soft and beautiful sofa set design with quality frame material. The best quality sofas have foam covered by batting enclosed in muslin. Also, the backrest of the sofa set design should have proper cushion and foam so that you can sit back and relax with comfort. The couch the sofa is designed with different fabrics like cotton, linen, etc.





While choosing a sofa set design we must ensure that it is breathable and soft. Sofa set designs come in many fancy prints like floral prints, single colors, block prints, etc. There is L shape sofa design that fits in both small and large spaces. For people who love house parties and socializing then getting the best sofa set designs for your living room becomes mandatory.





Sofa Set Designs For Living Room





Here we have come up with the best sofa design to elevate your living room:





Are you looking for a contemporary sofa set? Then have a look at this wooden sofa from Home furniture. Designed for medium space the natural teak finish is enough to give your living room an attractive design. Make your guest fall in love with these sofa set designs. It comes with a rectangular shape and is available in three more colors. Sofa Set Price: Rs 36,150.





If you have enough space in your living room then these HMG Marvel Sofa set designs can be a great addition to your home. The grey color will suit any color interior and is spacious enough to accommodate guests comfortably. Crafted of premium fabric this sofa set provides a proper backrest so that you can lounge with ease. Sofa Set Price: Rs 18,999.





Want to decorate your home with a beautiful sofa set design but running out of space? Do not worry, as Dr Smith offers a sofa cum bed that can be used for a dual purpose. You can sleep and also make your guest sit and chill by converting this to the sofa. This smart piece of furniture will not require much space and can easily fit anywhere. Also, this sofa set design is lightweight so you can easily carry and shift to any corner of the house. Sofa Set Price: Rs 17,599.





Available in many stylish colors this Sofa set design from Wooden Furniture is designed with a velvet finish to give a sophisticated look. To make you relaxed the armrest of this sofa comes with a padded design. This sofa set is great for people who have limited space. It gives a neat and clean look. Sofa Set Price: Rs 17,999.





This 5-seater sofa set from Adorn comes in L shape design which is a smart way to utilize limited space. The sofa set is made of a high-quality elastic belt that can easily withstand everyday wear and tear. This makes this sofa design strong and durable. They are easy to maintain as you can clean them with a single wipe of a cloth. Sofa Set Price: Rs 20,899.





