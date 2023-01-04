5 Table Lamp To Spruce Up Your Work And Study Desk

Table Lamp: Creating a cozy ambiance in the living room or bedroom can make the area look well-lit and stylish. The first choice while decorating or renovating your abode is a table lamp. The bright and colorful design of lamps attracts us to get one and place it in the corner of the room. This home decor accessory is in trend to create aesthetically pleasing decor. Any space without improper and dull light makes it look boring and also spoils the mood. Placing these table lamps beside your bed makes it convenient especially when you get up in the middle of the night to get something. Just switch on the lamp and you can move freely.





A table lamp can completely change the vibe of any area. While the wrong kind of lighting can make a space look dull and depressing and the proper kind of table lamp brightens the space and also makes it appear dynamic, bright, and new. Also known as a study lamp this can be placed on the study table to give a clear view while studying when the lights are switched off. With many unique shapes and designs table lamp adds charm to your home.













Table Lamp





Create a visually appealing interior with the best table lamps for your home. If you are searching for beautiful lamps then you are at the right place. Take a look and choose the suitable one.









Designed in a traditional style this metal table lamp will add beauty to your home decor. The beige shade can give a relaxed feeling to the room. Made of cotton fabric the compact design can easily fit





into any space. At night when you are watching TV by switching off all the lights then this lamp will make the room bright. You can use this as a study lamp too as it will illuminate the book in your hands. Table Lamp Price: Rs 1,125.









Homesake Table Lamp is designed in a unique way to add beauty to your bedroom. The base material is made of wood and this can be used while studying too. The base is stable so you can

place this anywhere and it won't fall down. A classic design and linen shade, this lamp comes with a handy on/off switch and a 1.5 meter-long wire. These lamps can be placed in the reception areas of hotels and restaurants to make the area look more attractive. Table Lamp Price: Rs 999.









A perfect study table lamp with LED light versed with eye protection too so that you can read, and write comfortably. You can charge easily as the lamp comes with a USB charging cable. These LED

lamps are a great choice for those looking for an affordable table lamp. With the help of a touch control, you can switch off and on the light. The modern style and flexible body make this very convenient to use. Table Lamp Price: Rs 388.





This stylish and antique table lamp is something that you can't ignore. The LED polished light is the best accessory to decorate your room in a different way. This lamp has the feature of color changing

so you can get all the light- bright and dim. You can keep this in your living room to attract guests and make the area look appealing. This is designed with a wooden stand. Table Lamp Price: Rs 699.





Explore this impeccable study table lamp which is energy efficient and comes in soft and glare-free light. It comes with color changing and a flexible design making it easy to use. Just place it on the

tabletop and use this while reading magazines or books. You can place them anywhere easily. Table Lamp Price: Rs 1,365.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.