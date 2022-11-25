Sofa Set Designs: 5 Elegant Sofas For People Living In Metro Cities

Sofa Set Designs: To make your living room lively sofas are the best way. Whether you have a large living room or a small you can accommodate this furniture easily as they are available in all sizes. In metro cities where house parties and social gatherings at home are common practices, this piece of furniture becomes mandatory. For bachelors who are living in rented apartments and have limited space, there is the option of a sofa cum bed which serves as a dual purpose. Sofa set design comes in both traditional and modern looks and you can choose the design as per the interior of the house. Sofa Sets are meant to enhance your home decor.





If you are someone who loves a contemporary look then there are wooden sofa sets that are known to provide great durability. If you have a spacious living room then L shape sofa is the best choice. You can relax with great comfort and binge-watch your favorite series by lying down on the sofa. These sofa designs also give a clean and serene look to your living room.





Read More: Best L Shape Sofa Designs





Sofa Set Designs





We have curated some of the best sofa sets for your living room. Check out our recommendations.





Buy Now

If you are looking for an L shape sofa design then this one from Adorn can be a great pick. The contemporary look of this sofa set will beautify your living area. After a long tiring day, you just want a comfortable place to relax and this sofa can give you that comfort where you can be stress-free. Made of premium and high quality this sofa can easily withstand everyday wear and tear. Sofa Set Price: Rs 19,949.





Buy Now

This Sofa Set Design from the quality and comes with a modern design to give your home a sophisticated look. This sleek sofa set is lightweight and can fit in both small and large spaces. Crafted of wood these sofas will make guests admire your living area and the low-floor sofa design. It is spacious enough to accommodate 6-7 guests comfortably. Sofa Set Price: Rs 49,999.





Read More: Wooden Sofa Set





Buy Now

If you have an antique taste then this Wooden Sofa Set from Home Furniture will look great in your living room and office too. Made of teak wood this is designed to last longer providing the best in terms of durability. The luxurious rectangular shape sofa set is perfect for medium space areas. You can clean it easily just with a single wipe. Sofa Set Price: Rs 36,150.





Buy Now

The Funterior Sofa Set comes in elegant Brown color to make your living room bright and lively. Enjoy your family time by watching movies together on this sofa which guarantees comfort. This huge sofa is a value for the money as you can accommodate overnight guests easily without any hassle. Sofa Set Price: Rs 41,999.





Read More: Sofa Cum Bed Designs





Buy Now

For bachelors living in rented apartments in metro cities, these sofa cum beds are a great pick if you love to house parties. They serve a dual purpose as with limited space you can put up both bed and sofa in a single piece of furniture. When your guest you can make this as a bed and have a cozy nap. Sofa Set Price: Rs 5,999.





Explore more options on sofa sets





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.