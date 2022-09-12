Sofa Cum Bed Designs: Great For Comfort And Saving Space

Sofa Cum Bed Designs: Not having enough storage in your apartment and limited space? Why not go for a sofa cum bed? It can be used as storage, you can have a good nap, and can also make guests feel comfortable by just folding them and making a sofa. Since there is no risk of dirt bunnies making the area under the bed their home, a sofa cum bed keeps your bedroom looking cleaner. This can be a good choice for your home decor.





Doesn't matter if there isn't enough room. The bed may always be folded to make room for the tea table or for having a drink. Additionally, you can always turn it back to a bed if they want to remain overnight. So you no longer have to worry about your friends staying at your place after a house party. They can easily sleep on this sofa. They come with a modern sofa set design





Sofa Cum Bed Designs





This versatile piece of furniture comes in various designs, sizes, and styles. Check out the list of the best sofa cum bed that serves a dual purpose:













This lightweight sofa cum bed from Coir comes with a folding foam mattress that can give a relaxed sleep. When there are guests you can make it a sofa and for sleeping theses can be easily made as a bed. Serving a dual purpose it comes with a removable and machine-washable soft cover so that you can easily wash it. Sofa Price: Rs 7199.









This Wakefit sofa set comes in various elegant colors to enhance your home. The dimensions are: H-39 inches, L-75 inches, W-52.5 inches (91.4cm x 190.5cm x 133.3cm). Crafted of Termite Resistant Neem Wood it helps in keeping your bedroom neat and clean. This also makes your area look organized and saves space. Sofa Price: Rs 18,973.













From the brand of Amazon this stylish sofa cum bed is perfect for bachelors as it comes in a contemporary design and is lightweight. So even if you are shifting to a new flat you can easily carry them. The elegant grey color can upgrade your interior look. This is safe to use and does not contain toxins and harmful chemicals. Sofa Price: Rs 15,199.





Seventh Heaven Sofa cum bed comes with a modern design and premier washable fabrics. It comes with a zipper cover so you can easily remove them while washing. Available in many colors you can choose depending on the color of the walls and interior. It supports healthy spinal alignment and orthopedic benefits. This sofa cum bed is sturdy, durable, and lightweight. Sofa Price: Rs 9799.













With this multipurpose sofa cum bed from Dr Smith you won't need to store heavy, bulky extra mattresses. With a straightforward fold-unfold mechanism, it converts from a couch to a lounger to a bed in less than 15 seconds. The lightweight and robust feature helps you to move this sofa single-handedly. Sofa Price: Rs 4799.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.