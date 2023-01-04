5 Robust TV Unit Designs For Hall To Organize And Stylize Your Home

TV unit designs for hall can define your home’s design style and give you the additional storage your house needs. Modern TV unit designs offer utility in the form of storage while providing stunning additions to interior design.

By Srishty Kumari
Updated: Wed, 04 Jan 2023 04:17 PM IST
TV Unit Designs For Hall | Image Source: Pexels

TV Unit Designs For Hall: Making your vision into reality to beautify your hall, sometimes becomes a challenging task because you lack something every time. Showcasing your TV is just not enough to modify your home decor. You need the right TV cabinet for exact vision distance with an awesome look to enrich your entertainment experience. With this robust TV unit, tuck away all those annoying wires and cables around your television. Plus, the right TV stand can also add an extra dash of cleanliness and style to your home decor by providing ample storage for your essential media and a solution for tucking away unsightly clutter. 


From TV units with remote-controlled modern fireplaces that make catching up on your favorite TV shows extra cozy to sleek floating TV stands that keep your floor clear and your media organized. 


5 Robust TV Unit Designs For Hall: Popular Picks


TV Unit Designs Price In India
 Raafi Wooden Wall Mounted TV Unit  Rs 2,042
 DeckUp Wood TV Stand  Rs 7,399
 Bluewud Wall Unit  Rs 3,949
 @home By Nilkamal Engineered Wood TV Units  Rs 8,478
 DeckUp Wood 2-Door Entertainment Unit  Rs 7,399


You can place this stylish TV unit design in your living room or bedroom to modify your home decor.  These TV cabinets are spacious and durable for long-lasting performance. 


Raafi Wooden Wall Mounted TV Unit - 80% off

Raafi Tv unit is a stylish entertainment unit with a solid finish that has enough space to fit all your entertainment gadgets such as set-top-box, speakers, and lots more. 

This TV cabinet has cable holes designed to hide messy cables that keep your stuff neatly organized and make the living space more beautiful. Raafi TV Unit Price: Rs 2,042



DeckUp Wood TV Stand and Home Entertainment Unit - 49% off

DeckUp's TV Unit is a sturdy and capacious display unit. The TV cabinet is divided into three sections, four shelves, and two cabinets that provide ample space to accommodate your items comfortably. 

It is a piece of beautiful TV stand design that will enhance the attractiveness of your decorative pieces and complement your living room decor. DeckUp TV Unit Price: Rs 7,399



Bluewud Primax Engineered Wood Tv Entertainment Wall Unit - 39% off

Bluewud Tv unit design is eye catchy with standard size and is compatible with up to 42 inches TVs. 

It features a modern TV stand design that has four vertical utility shelves to display your decorative objects and three horizontal storage compartments for set-top box stands & other devices. Bluewud TV Unit Price: Rs 3,949



@home By Nilkamal Engineered Wood TV Units - 21% off

This wooden TV unit has a minimalistic design to enhance the aesthetic of your living space. 

@home TV cabinet has closed and open shelves with roomy drawers to keep your home decor organized and clutter-free. @home TV Unit Price: Rs 8,478



DeckUp Wood 2-Door Entertainment Unit - 49% off

DeckUp TV stand has high-grade European standard E2 engineered wood and particle board with pre-laminate. 

This functional and sleek TV cabinet features a modern design that has four open utility shelves to display your decorative objects and two large storage compartments. DeckUp TV Unit Price: Rs 7,399




