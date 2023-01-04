5 Robust TV Unit Designs For Hall To Organize And Stylize Your Home

Updated: Wed, 04 Jan 2023 04:17 PM IST
TV Unit Designs For Hall: Making your vision into reality to beautify your hall, sometimes becomes a challenging task because you lack something every time. Showcasing your TV is just not enough to modify your home decor. You need the right TV cabinet for exact vision distance with an awesome look to enrich your entertainment experience. With this robust TV unit, tuck away all those annoying wires and cables around your television. Plus, the right TV stand can also add an extra dash of cleanliness and style to your home decor by providing ample storage for your essential media and a solution for tucking away unsightly clutter.
From TV units with remote-controlled modern fireplaces that make catching up on your favorite TV shows extra cozy to sleek floating TV stands that keep your floor clear and your media organized.
5 Robust TV Unit Designs For Hall: Popular Picks
|TV Unit Designs
|Price In India
|Raafi Wooden Wall Mounted TV Unit
|Rs 2,042
|DeckUp Wood TV Stand
|Rs 7,399
|Bluewud Wall Unit
|Rs 3,949
|@home By Nilkamal Engineered Wood TV Units
|Rs 8,478
|DeckUp Wood 2-Door Entertainment Unit
|Rs 7,399
You can place this stylish TV unit design in your living room or bedroom to modify your home decor. These TV cabinets are spacious and durable for long-lasting performance.
Raafi Wooden Wall Mounted TV Unit - 80% off
Raafi Tv unit is a stylish entertainment unit with a solid finish that has enough space to fit all your entertainment gadgets such as set-top-box, speakers, and lots more.
This TV cabinet has cable holes designed to hide messy cables that keep your stuff neatly organized and make the living space more beautiful. Raafi TV Unit Price: Rs 2,042.
DeckUp Wood TV Stand and Home Entertainment Unit - 49% off
DeckUp's TV Unit is a sturdy and capacious display unit. The TV cabinet is divided into three sections, four shelves, and two cabinets that provide ample space to accommodate your items comfortably.
It is a piece of beautiful TV stand design that will enhance the attractiveness of your decorative pieces and complement your living room decor. DeckUp TV Unit Price: Rs 7,399.
Bluewud Primax Engineered Wood Tv Entertainment Wall Unit - 39% off
Bluewud Tv unit design is eye catchy with standard size and is compatible with up to 42 inches TVs.
It features a modern TV stand design that has four vertical utility shelves to display your decorative objects and three horizontal storage compartments for set-top box stands & other devices. Bluewud TV Unit Price: Rs 3,949.
@home By Nilkamal Engineered Wood TV Units - 21% off
This wooden TV unit has a minimalistic design to enhance the aesthetic of your living space.
@home TV cabinet has closed and open shelves with roomy drawers to keep your home decor organized and clutter-free. @home TV Unit Price: Rs 8,478.
DeckUp Wood 2-Door Entertainment Unit - 49% off
DeckUp TV stand has high-grade European standard E2 engineered wood and particle board with pre-laminate.
This functional and sleek TV cabinet features a modern design that has four open utility shelves to display your decorative objects and two large storage compartments. DeckUp TV Unit Price: Rs 7,399.
Explore more branded TV units here:
