Modern Dining Tables Design: Stylize And Elevate Your Dining Area

Modern Dining Tables Design: Sitting together and eating at the dining table is a common practice followed in every house. It not only gives a fine dining experience but is also good for health as you are in the correct posture while eating. Dining table chairs usually come with the same design and color to match your dining table. Both online and offline market is flooded with varieties of dining tables in different designs, size, and colors. There are glass dining tables, wooden dining tables, marble dining tables, plastic dining tables, etc. We all have different tastes so you should always select depending on your interior too. Many of them come in different sizes suitable for small and large families. They come in 4 seaters, 6 seaters, and 8 seaters, and with premium quality.





The dining table helps you in eating more nutritionally balanced meals and also makes them easy to digest. While sitting at a dining table you only focus on food and there are no distractions like TV or mobile. These are not only healthy but also keep the bond of a family alive as you sit together and talk while eating.





Modern Dining Tables Design





Enjoy your meal at these stylish dining tables listed below:













This 4 seater dining table from Petals Sultan is ideal for small families. You can place this in your dining area or even in the garden to sip a cup of morning tea while reading a newspaper. The rectangular shape table is made of Plastic Polymer. Dining Table Price: Rs 5548.













The stylish teak finishing Sheesham Wood dining table from Amazon can bring class and sophistication to your dining area. It comes with 6 seater sufficient for a joint family. The robust structure has passed all the safety quality checks. The dining table can bear a load of 100 kg to provide proper support. Dining Table Price: Rs 26,999.





Enhanced with the modern dining table design this Nilkamal comes with both two chairs and a bench. The antique cherry finish is crafted of solid wood with a contemporary design. Feast in style and class with this wooden dining table. The product dimensions is: Length (120 cm), Width (75 cm), Height (74.5 cm). Dining Table Price: Rs 13,410.













This beautiful 6 seater dining table from Driftingwood comes in a natural brown finish giving your home a luxurious touch. The Sheesham Wood material gives a premium quality that will also make it durable. You can place beautiful table mats to keep it protected and also enhance the look. Dining Table Price: Rs 27,999.













This dining table from the home centre is made of Solid Beech Wood and particle board tabletop. This rectangular shape table comes with both chairs and a bench. Crafted of solid wood, this product can provide durability. It can withstand changes in the weather and does not crack easily. On very rare occasions it can get scratched or dented. Dining Table Price: Rs 22,996.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.