Marvelous Carpet, Rug, And Doormat Designs For Your Home Decor

Carpet, Rug, And Doormat Designs: We all love those striking cozy spaces at home that exude comfort and warmth like nothing else. Designer carpets, doormats, and rugs are must-have pieces to adorn your home and lend you absolute comfort. These contemporary home decor items grab all the attention for their whimsical design and feather-like touch. So, this year don't miss out on the chance to add these outstanding items for some extra spice to your home in your budget.





Well! To transform your house into heaven we have shortlisted some carpets, rugs, and doormats with marvelous designs that are easily available online to give you much more options. Check it out!





Carpet, Rug, And Doormat Designs In 2022

These home decor items are of them who never go out of style, it always begins the first option whenever you think to transform your home. Here are some options for the best designs from 2022.







Best Carpets For Living Room





As we know designer carpet can improve your room or home decor but it also acts as a passive air filter, trapping dust, pollen, & particles and therefore, removing them from the breathing zone to give you a hygienic home environment.















DAILZ carpets are made with fine chenille fabric that makes them strong, soft, and durable, thus easily blending in with many types of decor. This carpet is an ideal pick for any setting, they enable you to customize the look of your room while maintaining the traditional feel. DAILZ Carpet Price: Rs 599.















The multipurpose features of the mat can protect your feet from the cold floor, runner carpet for the bedroom, floor mat, runner rug, and bedside runner. Anti-skid latex backing keeps the mat in place even in wet conditions and the durable non-slip backing will not fade & brings peace of mind when used for children or elders. Status Carpet Price: Rs 1,249.







ZARA carpets are luxuriously plush 2.5-inch pile height for sink-in comfort pile height to fit beneath furniture, provide plushness, and reduce noise in high-traffic areas of the home. Hand-Woven construction adds durability, ensuring it will be a favorite for many years and long-lasting. ZARA Carpet Price: Rs 3,349.













These carpets are perfect for those high-traffic areas in your home like the bedroom and living room It's also kid and pet friendly. The carpet is made of high-quality chenille yarn which gives a velvet look to the carpet and with its perfect size you can place it anywhere in your home or use it as a picnic mat with ease. Sparrow World Carpet Price: Rs 649.





Best Rugs For Home





A rug is obviously an important item for our floor, but do you know? the area rug will significantly decrease the noise in your space. Not only is carpet quieter to walk on than a hard surface floor, but it also absorbs sound from the air.













Spinrific carpet is made from cotton fabric and is available in a set of vibrant colors. It has a checkered design and can be placed in the center living space of your home. You can also place it in your workspace or study. Spinrific Rug Price: Rs 395.







These rugs are rough and tough and are available in a variety of sizes for you to choose from. Each rug is hand-made with natural jute fiber which is unprocessed. This rug is available in 2 shapes so you can either prefer a round or rectangular rug depending on the purpose and space. Fernish Rug Price: Rs 699.















Skive rugs come with premium fiber locking technology, every fiber is firmly attached to the backing so that the mat will not shed and sustains anti-slipping. This ultra soft bath mat makes you feel warm and cozy underfoot to protect your feet from the cold floor after you're taking a bath or shower. Skive Rug Price: Rs 349.





Best Doormat Designs For Home





Effective entrance matting systems scrape off dirt, absorb moisture, dry the bottom of shoes, and protect you from gums. Mats also reduce instances of slips and fall dramatically.















These adorable fox-shaped doormats are made out of natural coconut fiber coir, making them not only great in design and function but safe for the environment. You'll feel great about this purchase. SWHF Doormat Price: Rs 499.





Saral home doormats are made from 100% polyester yarn to add a super-soft feel and comfort. Their fine denier thread has excellent water absorption capacity that dries mats faster and keeps clean your house. Saral Doormat Price: Rs 557.















AAZEEM doormats are designed to prevent stress, cramps, and muscle strain that may otherwise be felt when standing on a hard floor surface for many hours at a time. Anti Skid will help the bath mat stay still in wet areas and their non-skid backing ensures the bathroom won’t move and you’ll be safe when stepping out of your shower. AAZEEM Doormat Price: Rs 512.







Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.