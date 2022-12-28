Lightweight Linen Towel: Soft Fabric To Quickly Dry Your Body

Linen Towel: The first thing that we look for after having a bath is a towel to quickly dry our skin. If you are among those who have sensitive skin then looking for a soft towel is understood. Linen towel is lightweight and the soft fabric will cause no harm to your skin. During the winter season when there is limited sunlight this bath towel is the best to use as the airflow helps in drying up faster. There is nothing more luxurious than a soft fabric towel that feels gentle on the skin. The Linen fabric makes the towel breathable and durable too. Bathing towel must not be hard as our facial skin is very sensitive and wiping can cause rashes. This towel can be used in the bathroom for wiping the body or can also be used just as a hand towel.





Linen towel is eco friendly as the flax plants can be grown without the use of any chemicals. There are beautiful prints and colors available in this bath towel that will add charm to your home decor. After every use, these towels become softer. Unexpectedly, using these linen bath towels to dry off exfoliates the skin in a gentle way. Exfoliating is crucial because it helps remove dead skin cells, which keeps your skin looking young and radiant. So these towels can be used by all age groups.













To help you in finding the best bath towel we have shortlisted some of them. Have a look!!









Crafted of 100% linen this bath towel is extremely lightweight and soft on the skin. The fabric of the towel is 3 times stronger and 5 times more resistant to abrasion than cotton. As it dries up faster

you can use it several times before washing this towel. You can easily wash this in the machine. These towels can easily be carried while traveling as they require less space. Linen Towel Price: Rs 6,670.









This Linen bath towel is skin friendly and is designed with advanced twist management technology. You can easily carry this towel to the beach as just with a single shake it shrugs off sand and dust.

There are many colors available in this towel. Free from harmful chemicals it gives you a soft and velvety touch. The oversized bath towel can easily wrap your entire body. Linen Towel Price: Rs 1,899.





Besides linen, there are other soft texture towels that you can check out.









This bath towel from Amazon is made of cotton and extra soft quality. It comes in a set of two and there are many colors available in this towel. This towel is both machine and hand-washable.





Designed to last longer it will soak up water faster and gives you a fresh feeling after a bath. Give your bathroom a spa-like feeling with these towels. Towel Price: Rs 879.









Another soft and quick absorbent bath towel is this one from Cloth Fusion. The towel should be





durable to last those never-ending washing cycles. This cycle comes with a great finish and texture. The size of the towel is 140 x 70 Cm. Towel Price: Rs 849.









Your search in getting the best bath towel for delicate skin ends here. The bath towel is light yet absorbent, absorbs the water gently, and gives you a fresh and relaxed feeling. Made of premium





and lightweight quality this bathing towel is light and easy to carry. You can use this towel for your newborn as it is safe from harmful chemicals and best for babies' skin. There are many colors available in this towel. Towel Price: Rs 649.





