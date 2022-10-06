Karva Chauth 2022: Dazzling Essentials That Are Must For Performing The Rituals

Karva Chauth 2022 date falls on October 13. All the married Hindu women fast on this day and get decked up in the evening for listening to the Katha and then look at the moon and break their fast. On this auspicious day, women prefer to wear red color sarees, applying Mehendi and vermillion. They do not miss out on anything that a married woman wears keeping in mind Karva Chauth latest fashion.

To perform Karwa Chauth puja vidhi there are certain things that are required and without the absences of those items, you cannot perform the puja.





If you do not know or have not yet purchased the items required for the Karwa Chauth thali set then do not worry. We are here to help you out and make this celebration the perfect one.





Read More: Karva Chauth Gifts For Your Wife





Karva Chauth 2022





So if you are going to perform this ritual then you should not miss these important Karwa Chauth puja thali items





The most important thing while performing Karva Chauth is a thali which includes all the necessary items for fast. This decorative and beautiful thali contains Pooja Thali, Lota, Chalni, Diya, and Bowls. This Karwa Chauth puja thali will add grace to your festival. It contains all the necessary items for the puja. Pooja Thali Set Price: Rs 750.





To break your fast and drink water this brass lota holds an important significance. Your husband breaks your fast by drinking a sip of water from this lota after offering water to the moon. This Brass lota is long-lasting and comes in an attractive design, and durable finish. Brass Lota Price: Rs 499.





Lightening a Diya and putting it in pooja thali is an important ritual Karwa Chauth puja vidhi is incomplete without it as it is placed with the channi while looking at the moon. This handcrafted earthen diyas is a must-have item as you have to light them while listening to Katha too. Earthen Diya Price: Rs 399.









Since this festival is for couples so worshiping Lord Shiva and Parvati are considered auspicious. Crafted of metal and with beautiful golden color, this idol comes with their children Kartikeya and Shri Ganesh. After performing puja you can place this idol in your puja room. Shiv Parvati Idol Price: Rs 759.









A complete kit to perform Karwa Chauth poojan vidhi. This pooja samagri kit comes with a box containing Karwachauth Thali with Cover, Lota, Channi, Katori with Doop stand, Poster, Katha Book, sindoor, Bindi Pack, Mahendi, Moli, Envelope, Thali cover and Potli Bag. Pooja Samagri Kit Price: Rs 999.





Karva Chauth 2022





There are many other options available in Karwa Chauth puja thali items that you can check out













Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.