Floor Lamps: Enlighten And Adorn Your Home With These Stylish Lamp Shades

Floor lamps: What visuals come to mind when you hear the word "lamp"? You probably imagine a dining room table lamp on the bed's nightstand, casting some light on a bedtime reading. These floor lamps add elegance and beauty to your space. Floor Lamps add brightness to the entire room, making it both a stylish and functional interior accessory.

Floor lamps come in a variety of styles. The tripod floor lamps are trending and are considered modern floor lamps. In your kitchen, you can also use a branched floor lamp to enjoy leisurely cooking time with your family. Similarly, hat-styled floor lamps can be used to achieve target lighting in study rooms.

If you are looking for floor lamps for your home, our recommendations will undoubtedly assist you in making a good purchase.









This stylish and antique tripod floor lamp from Nautical can give a sophisticated look to your living room or bedroom. The lamp can be the best option if wish to purchase floor lamps for the living room. Made of Wood, Aluminum, and Brass, you can adjust lighting according to your need. Nautical Floor Lamp Price: Rs 2191.









This floor lamp from Noor adds a contemporary design to your interior. Since it has LED light you will save energy and this will reduce your electricity bill. The lamp shade is made of jute. Noor Floor Lamp Price: Rs 1399.













With a modern style, Ikea Floor Lamps provide a direct light that is great for reading. They consume less energy so, you can use these lights on a regular basis to cut your electricity costs and save money. Since it's lightweight, they are very easy to move and do not take up much space. Ikea Floor Lamp Price: Rs 716.









This beautiful natural wooden floor lamp with premium Royal Blue Shade would be a perfect choice for your living room. You can decorate it with planters or any decorative fancy items in order to enhance the look of your living room. The color of the shade is natural Jute and the dimensions are 40D x 40W x 40H Centimeters. Crosscut Floor Lamp Price: Rs 2799.













This floor lamp from Beverly is ideal for placement in corner of the living room. You can choose from the vast range of light shades as per your choice. The Beige colored Drum lamp shade comes in 12 inches diametric. This floor lamp will make a statement in your living room or bedroom. Beverly Floor Lamp Price: Rs 2999.





