Elegant God Idols For Pooja, Home Decor, Or Gift: Spreading Spiritual Vibe

Elegant God Idols: God Idols are always the first choice for Hindus who love to decorate their living room or pooja room with spiritual things like Durga Pratima, Ganesh murti, buddha, and many other options. God's idols are not only for pooja, people like to decorate their homes with these elegant god idols or gift their loved ones to free their minds from ignorance, greed, hatred, and other afflictive states.





Well! This festival time if you also want to bring peace and spiritual vibes to your home then we have curated a list of elegant god idols home decor items for you. Check it out!





Elegant God Idols: Faith Over Fear















Gold Art India ceramic Ganesh idol is gold plated with off-white terracotta color work on top of the gold plating. This lord Ganesha idol can serve many purposes, it can be kept on the car dashboard, home decor, gifts on any occasion, Ganesh Chaturthi, and on any Hindu festivals. Gold Art India Ganesh Idol Price: Rs 498.















This Ganesh idol plate is an exclusive gift for Diwali and Navratri with a sturdy Diya and brass agarbati stand. The god idols of Ganesh, Laxmi, and Saraswati are perfect for the upcoming Diwali to make your festival peaceful with a beautiful home decor option. KridayKraft Laxmi Ganesh Saraswati Idol Price: Rs 499.

















Everyone wants perfect peace of mind that's free from ignorance, greed, hatred, and other afflictive states. Buddha has always been a great symbol of peace. This Global Budhha is made of polyresin material of better quality and very easy to clean, just wipe. Global Grabbers Budhha Idol Price: Rs 399.





Navratri days are coming to give a positive vibe at that time a Durga idol will perfectly showcase your home decor and brings peace, positivity, and happiness to your beloved home. This metal Durga idol can be perfect for you. Nexplora Maa Durga Idol Price: Rs 746.















Gold Art India Lord Ganesha Idol is made of solid poly resin with 999 Silver plating work, and terracotta color work over the silver plated surface. This Ganesh Chaturthi you can bring this showcase for your home decor as well as for pooja. Gold Art India Lord Ganesha Idol Price: Rs 548.













SP Handicrafts lotus sitting lord Lakshmi Ganesha is a very beautiful and rare hand-carved solid brass Hindu god goddess Set. Pair Lakshmi Ganesha Idol statue god brings prosperity and happiness in your home & office. SP Handicrafts Lakshmi Ganesha Idol Price: Rs 570.

Explore more God Idols here:

