Elegant Dining Table Sets To Refine Your Dining Experience

Dining Table Sets: A dining area is a place where all the members of the family sit together, eat, and chit-chat. Also, eating in bed or sofa impacts our health and posture. So, these dining sets are important piece of furniture that also improves our posture while eating. Having a sophisticated dining table will enhance your home decor. The size differs depending on the family size. There are 6 seaters dining table, 4 seaters dining table. You can choose depending on the size of your house and the number of members in the family.





The dining table designs have evolved a lot with time. They are available in many fancy and modern designs and colors which makes them look attractive and stylish. All you need it set up a dining table set matching the interior of the house so that they complement each other. For larger families, there are 8 seaters too and in different styles like marble, wood, glass, etc.





Read More: Modern Dining Tables Design





Dining Table Sets





To help you in making the best and quick decision we have shortlisted some of the best dining table sets. You can choose as per your taste:





Buy Now

Simple and elegant this dining table design will definitely elevate your dining area. Crafted of solid wood they are durable and come in a honey finish color. The beautiful floral print on the chair gives a modern look. This 4-seater dining set has a bench and is perfect for small families. Dining Table Price: Rs 17,999.





Buy Now

Perfect for large families this 6-seater dining table is made of Sheesham Wood with a classy design. Adding a traditional touch to your interior this dining table set comes in two colors- Honey and Walnut. Enjoy your meal with your loved ones at this dining table. Dining Table Price: Rs 26,700.













Buy Now

This stylish, elegant, and traditional 4-seater dining table is crafted of high-quality Sheesham Wood to assure you of durability. It weighs only 26 Kilograms and is a great addition to your home. Ergonomically designs chairs give you better comfort and posture while eating. The compact size design table can fit into small spaces easily. Dining Table Price: Rs 25,599.





Read More: Best L Shape Sofa Designs





Buy Now

Made up with Sheesham Wood this 4-seater dining table set gives a contemporary look to your home. The compact size allows it to multi-task as a breakfast/ dining table, or as a study table. This dining table design can never go out of fashion. This dining set comprises 3 chairs and 1 bench. They are available in many colors and you can choose the best one for your home. Dining Table Price: Rs 17,999.





Buy Now

This 8-seater dining table is the best choice for large families and huge spaces. The contemporary and elegant table comes with luxury seats and durable wood. Crafted of Sheesham wood it gives terrific resistance to dry-wood termites. Elevate your dining area with this premium quality and long-lasting dining table set. Dining Table Price: Rs 40,199.





Explore more options on the dining tables





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.