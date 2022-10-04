Diwali 2022 Decoration Items: Creative Diwali Decoration Ideas For Home To Revamp Your Festive Glimpse

Diwali 2022 Decoration Items: The festival of lights is now on the way to dabble you in happiness. Diwali is one of the much-awaited festival of the year, this is the time when everyone wants to make their home decoration creative and eye-catchy. But this Diwali if you are getting confused to select the right decoration item for your home that will go with the trend then you should simply go through Diwali 2022 decorations ideas.





Here we have picked a few budget-friendly and premium-quality Diwali decoration items 2022 like a candle holder, Diya, Lights, Idols, shelf, and more with some creative home decoration ideas to revamp your festival glimpse. Simple Diwali decoration ideas that will completely change your home ambiance to create an enticing and welcoming space. Most decoration items used here can be found locally or online.





Diwali Decoration Items 2022: Trendy Collection

Below you will get a large option for decoration items 2022 for your home with some attractive decoration themes.









This stylish tealight holder is best for the outdoor decoration and it will be sure to add a subtle accent of sophistication to any house corner.

Price: Rs 364

These Decorative wall sconces give a cohesive look to any given space, be it near the garden, living room, dining area, cafe, and restaurant lighting decoration.

Price: Rs 399

This artificial flower decoration item is perfect for indoor and outdoor decorations. Bedroom, drawing room, living room, restaurant, hotel, commercial building, shopping center, etc.

Price: Rs 615

This set Of 5 Gautam Buddha Vatu 3D wall paintings is the best piece for your wall decoration. Adding painting to your wall will completely change the atmosphere of the room this Diwali with positive vibes.

Price: Rs 499

Due to the handmade nature of these products designs and colors are attracting eyesight and loveliness comes as standard.

Price: Rs 251

Diwali Decoration Lights

Decorative lighting attracts everybody’s attention in the neighborhood. And it's also one of the best ways to spark in the festivals. Below we have listed a few best quality and designer lights for your Diwali decoration.









This curtain light is one button control, press the button you can select 8 different modes to meet your diverse needs that will be going to make your bedroom decoration outstanding.

Price: Rs 449

This net mesh string light has a very unique design that will be going to add a stylish look to your Diwali decoration. This light is perfect for the outdoors, bedroom, pooja room, and TV space area.

Price: Rs 949

The light sets are specially designed for Diwali purpose, it gives you a festive vibe through their Swastik and om design. This string light is the perfect pick for outdoor and indoor areas, especially for the pooja room.

Price: Rs 783

Diwali Decoration For Pooja Room

Pooja room is one of the important part of our house, everyone wants to keep this place well arranged and decorative. Here we have picked a few finest and latest decoration items for Diwali 2022.









You can place this stylish Diya shape bowl in your pooja area or the center of the living room. It's an ideal pick for any festival.

Price: 699

Purchasing of these Kalash lights is going to be the right decision for this Diwali. Because a Kalash is a symbol of abundance, wisdom, and immortality.

Price: 299

This Diya pattern light is the perfect choice for your pooja room. This stylish light with the symbol of enlightenment, prosperity, knowledge, and wisdom will bring happiness to your life this Diwali.

Price: 599

Diwali Decoration Ideas For Home Outdoor

Home outdoors always gain first attention, everyone firstly looks our front area and without decoration, this area will look very odd. For your first and unforgettable impression, here we have shortlisted a few stylish decoration ideas for home outdoor.









This is a famous declaration item of Rajasthan, their bells are symbols of wealth, health, protection, and good luck, which augments their power and effectiveness much more. so you should surely consider these pretty bells for home decoration.

Price: 253

It is a soft decorative light for Diwali decoration, when you will put this light on the ground, it can cast a beautiful pattern.

Price: 950

This Diwali lights your home with this beautiful Bird Cage Tealight Holder, they can accent your home or office for the right decor.

Price: 269

This wood hanging shelf is the best decoration item for a home, it can be hung in the bedroom to place photo frames, in a living room to put plants, or hung in the bathroom to put cosmetics and skincare products.

Price: 284

Explore more stylish Diwali decoration items here:

