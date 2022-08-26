Designer Wall Clocks To Evolve Your Home Decor: Keep Time In Style

Designer Wall Clocks: Wall Clocks are a very affordable way to increase the decoration of your home, it gives your living room a lavish look that also enhances your living standard. Just add a stunning wall clock to your wall and watch the wall transform into a beautiful piece of art. You can also gift these designer wall clocks to your loved ones to make their celebrations memorable.





So, here we have compiled a list of wall clocks with amazing designs from Ajanta, SEIKO, and more to enhance your home decor and keep your time in style. Take a look!







Designer Wall Clocks: Time To Explore

















Ajanta abstract metal quartz wall clock has an hour hand, a minute hand, and a second hand that makes reading the time clear and convenient for all. The dial is made of imported high-quality acrylic while the hands are of imported metals and gloss finish. Ajanta Wall Clock Price: Rs 465.















RoyalsCart floral clock is designed to last long with a wooden metal frame and is easy to clean and maintain. This wall clock is great for any room at home or office their classic frame will dress up any room’s decor such as your kitchen, living room, bedroom, family room, or dining room. RoyalsCart Wall Clock Price: Rs 1,749.















Ajanta's modern wall clock captures the beauty of current style and trend and adds a dash of sophistication and elegance to your home décor. The premium quality of the precise quartz movement gives an accurate time, also the silent sweep ensures a good study and work environment. Ajanta Wall Clock Price: Rs 995.















kk craft wall clock has plastic stones work. that gives a beautiful and rich look to the clock and built-in quiet sweep continuous-movement second hand, wall clock ensures a silent sleeping or working environment. kk craft Wall Clock Price: Rs 395.















SEIKO wall clock’s extremely strong and their durable oak wood is resistant to fungal attack and makes this clock for long performance. Here is an intelligent clock that boasts of dual time, along with the roman numeral display, and the clock sports an inner circle that has an Arabic and stick dial for easy monitoring of time. SEIKO Wall Clock Price: Rs 7,650.















The round wall clock by Solimo features a sophisticated case and a simple analog display with large and bold numerals making it easier to check the time while enhancing the look of your space. This efficient timepiece has a quiet sweep second hand which glides noiselessly without disturbing you. Solimo Wall Clock Price: Rs 639.







Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.