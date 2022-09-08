10 Dazzling Designer Curtains For Home: Time To Renovate Your Mansion

Designer Curtains For Home: This festive time you are thinking to renovate your home with a new graceful look. Then stylish curtains can play an important role to transform your home into a sparkling star. Curtains come in various looks, materials, and designs to revamp your living room, bedroom, and window as you want. They tend to be made of lighter fabrics like cotton and polyester and can be opened and closed quickly, making them an excellent option for high-traffic areas. It is always a good idea to match your curtain color with home decor pieces. A double layer of one sheer and one blackout is a classic and functional choice. If you are looking for a minimal and modern style, pick a color that is close to your wall color or a slightly darker shade.





Well! Here we have covered all the options of the latest dazzling designer curtains to revive your house deco. These curtains are easily available online to make your shopping easy and hassle-free. Check it out!





10 Dazzling Designer Curtains For Home In 2022





Trends always come and go from time to time, but curtains never. Simple and classy designer curtains are evergreen options to revamp your home.





Best Curtain Designs For Living Room













AmazonBasics polyester curtain creates an energy-saving insulating barrier against heat and cold, keeping the room cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter. 2 panels are made of innovative triple-weave fabric, no stiff liner, and elegantly frame windows with a sophisticated drape. AmazonBasics Designer Curtain For Living Room Price: Rs 1,999.













Story@Home is an innovative triple weave technology that brings true physical blackout, eco-friendly finish, no chemical coating, no toxic smell, and an ideal blackout curtain for living rooms. Blackout thermal curtains use high-grade material, are well thread trimmed, perfect comfortable feeling, and give your life a sense of direction. Story@Home Designer Curtain For Living Room Price: Rs 1,199.





Also Read: Sofa Set For Living Room.













F2L jute curtains have a subtle pattern that provides classic charm and their eyelet heading allows you to hang the curtains directly on a curtain rod. These are available in pairs so they can cover your big door and their brown color gives you a luxurious look. F2L Designer Curtain For Living Room Price: Rs 1,044.





Explore more living room curtains here:







Best Curtain Designs For Bedroom













Home Sizzler curtain set makes your home look gorgeous by exclusively defining modern and contemporary style curtains. Home Sizzler curtains are made of 100% high-quality polyester which has a natural resistance to shrinkage and wrinkles making them easy to maintain. It gives a much-desired sassy look. Home Sizzler Designer Curtain For Bedroom Price: Rs 599.













Urban Space has premium linen cotton fabric curtains that block only 65-80% light creating vibrance and positivity in the room. The rustic matte surface finish of cotton avoids the cheap shiny satin polyester look. These bestseller curtains are generously sized, catch less dust, hang elegantly and wash easily. Urban Space Designer Curtain For Bedroom Price: Rs 1,799.





Read More: Elite Tv Unit Designs To Decorate Your Living Room.













Home Sizzler brand curtain offers a quality curtain with two-tone branches printed pattern that gives trendy look and redefines your decor. Eyelet holes are large enough for most rods in the market it easy to move the curtains along the rods. These curtains have a design, color, and flair together to create a beautiful interior and are reasonably priced to fit your budget for your home or workplace. Home Sizzler Designer Curtain For Bedroom Price: Rs 489.













Fresh From Loom is a luxurious curtain that has punch high definition quality, in vibrant design with rich and sharp colors, and crafted with the best metal eyelets for free movement and ease to use. Curtain, in interior design, decorative fabric commonly hung to regulate the admission of light at windows and to prevent drafts from door or window openings. Fresh From Loom Designer Curtain For Bedroom Price: Rs 688.





Explore more bedroom curtains here:





Best Designer Curtains For Window













LINENWALAS curtain is surely going to add a splash of color to your room instantly. It doesn't just add character to your room but also keeps a balance in lighting. A curtain has the ability to make or break the look of the room so while selecting one, it’s important to be aware of the theme you wish to go for your room. A vibrant curtain that can be layered or have a sleek finish makes the space welcoming. LINENWALAS Designer Curtain For Window Price: Rs 782.





Are You Looking For Blackout Curtain Designs? Click Here.













LaVichitra luxurious curtains are digitally printed with high definition quality. Door curtains, window curtains, or shower curtains whatever the needs, style plays an important role across all types. Floral prints, neutral hues, or sunshine colors, all have their distinct appeals to match your taste. LaVichitra Designer Curtain For Window Price: Rs 623.













MODERN FAB luxurious curtains are digitally printed with high definition quality, in vibrant design with rich and sharp colors, crafted with the best metal eyelets for free movement and easy to use. This curtain has the ability to make or break the look of the room so while selecting one, it’s important to be aware of the theme you wish to go for your room. MODERN FAB Designer Curtain For Window Price: Rs 499.





Explore more window curtains here:





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.