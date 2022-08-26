Bring Home The Best Indoor Plants To Bring Lushness And Beauty To Your Place

The best indoor plants not only add beauty to your home, but they may also improve your health and well-being. You can make your bedroom, living room, and balcony vibrant with the help of indoor plants. They can also help reduce background noise levels in buildings. It is no secret that plants convert carbon dioxide into oxygen, but we often overlook how this benefits us and helps to purify the air in our homes. It actually works in our favor because pollutants and toxins are reduced as a result, and we don't end up inhaling them. If you smoke or live with someone who does, plants can help you remove the airborne chemicals from cigarettes.

Indoor plants for home come in various types like- flowering, hanging, climbing, and many more. It helps in reducing stress and makes us happier. It has incredible air filtering abilities that are extremely beneficial for those who suffer from asthma, breathing problems, or allergies. They can also absorb animal feces, benzene, carbon monoxide, and formaldehyde.





Take a look at the list of the best indoor plants :













This beautiful Nerve plant from UGAOO will add elegance to your home. Fittonia is a spreading evergreen plant with delicately veined, deep-green leaves. There is no high maintenance in this plant and you just have to water twice a week. Fittonia will satisfy your inner perfectionist. Fittonia Green's leaves are perfectly shaped, with vivid white veins running across the dark green leaf, earning it the names Nerve Plant and Silver Net Plant. Ugaoo Indoor Plant Price: Rs 349.













This Good Luck Jade Plat from Ugaoo is simple to care for and can withstand long periods of neglect, making it an ideal plant for home decor. You also get a self-watering pot where excess water is collected in a reservoir below, the roots absorb water via capillary action, and the plants receive water as needed, allowing you to water less frequently Making it an ideal plant for an office desk. Plant height is 6 to 12 inches. According to Feng Shui, this plant's thick branched stems and tiny fleshy oval-shaped leaves bring good luck and prosperity to your home. Ugaoo Indoor Plant Price: Rs 284.













This Bamboo plant can be found in almost every house as it is the most common and one of the best plants for indoors. A most popular gift choice for your friends and family this plant is very easy to maintain. You just have to keep the roots in water and avoid direct sunlight. These Bamboo Plants are healthy and beautiful with full roots and leaves. The Lucky Bamboo plant makes an important contribution to feng shui because it is thought to bring good fortune and luck when given as a gift or simply grown. SMZ Indoor Plant Price: Rs 199.













These beautiful and attractive air purifier plants from Nurturing Green are some of the most popular air purifying plants for home & indoors, as approved by NASA. They also assist us in breathing and staying alive by providing us with pure oxygen to inhale. In short, these plants for home are responsible for our survival. You can place them on a tabletop, office desk, or furniture to add beauty around you. Nurturing Indoor Plant Price: Rs 1233.













Bonsai plants are the most popular choice of indoor plants for their beauty and help in maintaining good health. This plant from Abana comes with a beautiful pot to add a style statement to the interior. Carmona Bonsai Plants can fit all over the house and thrive in the tropical climate of India making it the best indoor Indian plant. This tree is considered to bring luck, prosperity, and happiness when brought home. Abana Indoor Plant Price: Rs 1250.





Benefits of Indoor plants:





Purifies air

Helps in reducing stress and sickness

Adds beauty to a home or workplace

Help lower anxiety





