Best Sofa Beds In India 2022: Elevate Your Small Living Area With Style And Comfort

Best Sofa Beds In India 2022: To elevate your small living area and enhance your bedroom sofa cum bed can give an elegant and neat look. For bachelors, these are the best options as you can plan a house party and let your friends sleep comfortably in these sofa cum beds. You can also get L shape sofa cum bed design as it takes less space and has dual benefits. You can save money too as they can be used for both sitting and sleeping. Make your guest feel comfortable with these sofas. This can add charm to your home decor.





Wooden sofa cum bed designs are the latest trends as they are not only stylish but durable and comfortable too. They are convenient and economic too so even with a limited budget you can get the best sofa cum bed design. Now even if you have limited space in your apartment you can still make it look sophisticated with these bright and beautiful sofa cum beds.





Read More: Sofa Cum Bed Designs





Best Sofa Beds In India 2022





As there are many designs available on these sofa beds you might get confused about which one to select. We have shortlisted some of the best designs that you can check out:





Buy Now

Get this stylish sofa cum bed from Uberlyfe that is available in various colors to enhance your home decor. This sofa cum bed is crafted of cotton and comes in a rectangular shape. The multipurpose sofa bed can also give you a cozy nap and you do not have to get that heavy mattress for sleeping. As this is lightweight you can easily carry them in different rooms and spaces. Sofa Price: Rs 10,499.





Buy Now

Purchase this marvelous sofa cum bed from Dr Smith that is designed to give comfort while sitting and sleeping. The sturdy design of the sofa comes with a single-seater. The foldable mattress serves a dual purpose and also gives comfort while sleeping. The sofa is versed with high density and soft material. Sofa Price: Rs 4799.





Read More: Best L Shape Sofa Designs





Buy Now

Adorn Sofa comes with a stylish and elegant design to enhance your home interior. The velvet material is made of soft and durable fabric. This 3 seater sofa cum bed is soft, comfortable, and easy to set up. You can save a lot of space as it functions both as a sofa and a bed. The sturdy and solid wooden frame is designed to last longer and make your interior look trendy. Sofa Price: Rs 19,899.





Buy Now

The glossy finish of this Metallika Sofa cum Bed gives a contemporary touch to your interior. This is a wise way of saving space by utilizing this for both guests and sleeping. You can keep this in the bedroom and living room too. You can easily clean this sofa and can also store things as it comes with a storage box. The metal lasts a long time because of its unnatural component. Sofa Price: Rs 25,500.





Buy Now

If you are looking for a wooden sofa cum bed then this Varsha Furniture can be a great pick. Crafted of Sheesham wood this sofa is designed for durability and comfort. Since it is lightweight this makes it is portable and you can easily move them. This wooden sofa is Weather Resistant, Stain Resistant, and Water Resistant. This rectangular sofa is crafted of Polyester. Sofa Price: Rs 22,999.





Explore more options for sofa cum bed





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.