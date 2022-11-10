Best Indoor Plants For Home: Natural Air Purifiers To Fight Off Air Pollution

Best Indoor Plants For Home: Breathing fresh air has become difficult with the poor air quality index. There are no signs of any improvement in the air quality. This toxic air can create serious health issues in our life from difficulty breathing to watery eyes. So how to get rid of this environmental pollution and breathe fresh air indoors? Well, not everyone can afford air purifiers so the best way is to plant indoor plants. These plants improve the quality of indoor air making it safer for your family members. Having these air purifying plants in your home and office not only reduces harmful air pollutants but also makes your area lush green and beautiful thus improving your mood and reducing stress and anxiety. They also add beauty to your home decor.





Indoor plants for home can bring liveliness to your space. In cities where air pollution is increasing day by day every home should have indoor plants as their air purifying abilities not only help us by giving us fresh air but also refreshes our mood-boosting mental health. Air pollution causes respiratory issues and these air purifying plants reduces chemical in indoor air. These indoor plants can do more than just absorb carbon dioxide and emit oxygen.





Best Indoor Plants For Home





To help you in breathing fresh and add grace to your home or office space we have listed some of the best indoor plants. You can check out these online plants and purify the air quality around you:





Lily plants are not only beautiful but are also great indoor plants for giving fresh air. This air purifying plant comes with dark glossy green leaves to add more beauty to your interior. You can place this WoFLoo plant in the living room, bedroom or balcony. They remove toxins from the air by absorbing the pollutants through their leaves and then send them to their roots, where they are broken down by microbes in the soil. Indoor Plant Price: Rs 198.









This beautiful and attractive Areca Palm is an air purifying plant that eliminates all air pollution and helps in inhaling fresh and clean air. This indoor plant for home from Ugaoo does not require much maintenance and just needs to be watered only twice a week. They need indirect sunlight and you can keep them near your bed. Indoor Plant Price: Rs 399.





These air purifying plants from OhhSome can add beauty to your home or workplace. After planting only spray water and avoid pouring. They do not require much maintenance but only partial shade, and partial sun. The color and unique and provides oxygen. This plant comes with a pot and will look great in your living room. Indoor Plant Price: Rs 199.





The most common and used indoor plant for home and office is this snake plant. These Kyari indoor plants come with a cute self-watering pot. One of the best indoor air purifier plants that are easy to grow and absorb toxins from the air. Snake plant also relieves stress and anxiety. Indoor Plant Price: Rs 477.







These beautiful and colorful plants for a home not only give fresh air but also adds beauty to your home. Bring a tropical feel to your home with these lush and beautiful plants. They also improve environmental wellness and give better concentration while doing yoga or meditation. Indoor Plant Price: Rs 199.





From the house of Abana, these Jade plants are known to bring good luck along with purifying the air. This removes toxins from the air and also dust particles thus helping you breathe quality air. Good at absorbing toluene these plants are considered auspicious in many Indian homes. Indoor Plant Price: Rs 249.





These plants from 9BLOOMS can be kept both indoors and outdoors. They are the best to maintain since they provide all the benefits of living plants, including air purification, oxygen production, and the addition of greenery to your living space. They also require very little maintenance. They release Oxygen during the day as well as at night. Indoor Plant Price: Rs 300.





These Bamboo palm plants from Ugaoo have lush green foliage that adds beauty to them. This is an excellent air purifier plant that does not require much maintenance. To help these plants grow faster placed in bright indirect light. These plants come with self-watering pots and need water twice a week. Indoor Plant Price: Rs 549.





Talking about air purifying plants, these Spider plants from Rolling nature help you breathe fresh air. Thes plants are seasonal and bloom in both the winter and summer seasons. Spider plants prefer bright light, and tend toward scorching in direct sunlight. You can place these plants both indoors and outdoors. Indoor Plants Price: Rs 459.





Rubber Plants have dark-colored shiny leaves and do not require any high maintenance. Get clean air at home or office anywhere. With its attractive pink foliage, this hardy plant is embellishing. Place them in indirect sunlight. These plants help remove harmful toxins from the air and uplift your mood. Indoor Plants Price: Rs 389.





