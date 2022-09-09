Best Floor Lamps In India 2022: Adorn Your Living Space With These Gorgeous Lamps

Best Floor Lamps In India: Refurbishing a home is all about the taste and personality of a person. People generally put up stylish lamps inside their homes as decorative items. Apart from providing light to a room, these lamps also increase the modernity or antiquity of your room with aesthetically pleasing designs and appearance. Easy to install, these floor lamps are available at different prices, sizes, and patterns.





So, if you are looking for the best floor lamps in India, you are in the right place as we have come up with some of the finest purchase options available online in India. Take a look and choose the most suitable one for your home:





Best Floor Lamps In India - Best Choices













Explore this impeccable floor lamp from Hopdezyo that comes in the 18 x 18 x 18 cm dimension and weighs around 1.8 kgs. The offered floor lamp is easy to install and comes with an adjustable height. Along with this, the offered floor lamp comes in bronze and antique jute color. Appreciated for its modern design, this floor lamp can easily make your living room or bed room look classy. Floor lamp price: Rs 1,199.













Buy this superior-looking floor lamp that comes in brown and white color. The offered floor lamp is available in the 35.6 x 35.6 x 127 cm dimension and weighs around 400 grams. In addition to this, the offered floor lamp is manufactured using top-notch wood, metal, and fabric. Appreciated for its robustness, long shelf life, and safe usage, this floor lamp can be installed at the corner of your drawing or dining room. Floor lamp price: Rs 1,320.













Don’t miss this floor lamp from woodlab that is available in white and brown color. The offered floor lamp is available in the 40 x 40 x 40 cm dimension and weighs around 6 kgs. Along with this, the offered floor lamp comes with a remote control and is known for its high performance. This floor lamp comes with an included E27 LED bulb and is available with 3 decorative shelves. woodlab floor lamp price: Rs 2,799.















Check out this floor lamp from Finautica that is simple to install and is designed using top-notch quality. The offered floor lamp is simple to install and is available in the 19 x 19 x 19 cm dimension. In addition to this, the offered floor lamp is appreciated for its made using A-Okay wood, fabric, and jute. This floor lamp comes with an included bulb, a light kit, and a shade. Floor lamp price: Rs 1,580.





Purchase this stupendous floor lamp from NAUTICAL HOME DECOR that is designed using top-notch wood and metal. The offered tripod-shaped floor lamp comes in brown color and is known for its fusion style. Along with this, the offered floor lamp is appreciated for its sturdiness, easy installation, and durability. This floor lamp is available in the ‎19 x 19 x 19 cm dimension and weighs around 1.5 kgs. Floor lamp price: Rs 1,320.

















When talking about the best floor lamps, don’t miss this stylish and aesthetic floor lamp from CASE PLUS that comes in a natural jute color. The offered floor lamp is made using premium quality European plywood and is available in the 19 x 19 x 19 cm dimension. Along with this, the offered floor lamp is known to glow in the corners of your home and can also be used to keep books, decorative statues, Buddha, Ganesha idols, etc. Floor lamp price: Rs 2,299.













Looking to adorn your living room? Explore this floor lamp from A.A. that comes in black color. Available in the ‎33 x 30 x 30 cm dimension and weighing around 30 grams, this floor lamp is manufactured using superior-grade metal. Appreciated for its sleek and elegant appearance, this metal floor lamp goes well with modern, mid-century, and contemporary architecture to vintage, urban and retro styles. Floor lamp price: Rs 1,250.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.