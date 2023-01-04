Best Bar Cabinets For Home 2023: A Dream Party Corner At Your Place

Best Bar Cabinets For Home 2023: A lot of people love to organize house parties where they look to spend a memorable time with their friends and family. Amongst all the fun and party, different spoilers like breaking bottles and after-party cleaning scenes can really turn the mood off. To avoid this and to ensure you have a gala time, purchasing a bar cabinet for your home makes complete sense. Typically, bar cabinets come in both affordable and premium ranges. These can be mounted on walls, put separately, and can be hung around as per your requirements.





So, if you are looking to decorate your home with a good-looking bar cabinet, we have handpicked some of the most popular purchase alternatives available in India. Take a look:





Best Bar Cabinets For Home 2023: Party With Style













The craving to party is not going. So, the best way to get the party going smoothly and without any hassle is to get a bar cabinet for home. The undergone bar cabinets are available in varied price ranges and are known for their exquisite design, easy installation, robust make, and durability.





Designed using top-notch Sheesham wood, this wall-hanging bar cabinet from Indigo Interior is a must-have affordable option for party lovers. Ideal for wine glasses, this bar cabinet comes in the 17.8 x 63.5 x 50.8 cm dimension.





Along with this, the offered bar cabinet is also multifunctional in nature where you can store cups, ornaments, wine glasses, bottles, etc. Get this product for its space-walnut finish and durable designs. Bar Cabinet Price: Rs 1,804.





Explore this awesome-looking wooden bar cabinet from Beverly Homez that comes in a wall-mount design and is available with 3 shelves. The offered bar cabinet allows you to store up to 4 bottles, 4 whiskey glasses, and 4 wine glasses.





Along with this, the offered bar cabinet for the home is made using high-grade Pinewood and can be installed extremely easily (2 wall screws). Versed with an in-built LED light with a plug, this wooden bar cabinet weighs around 5.2 kg. Bar Cabinet Price: Rs 4,000.





For premium range bar cabinets, this one from PIPERCRAFTS is one of the best purchase options to go for. Designed using A-Okay Sheesham wood, this bar cabinet comes in a natural finish and in a contemporary design.





In addition to this, the offered bar cabinet is available in the 45.7 x 55.9 x 182.9 cm dimension and weighs around 61 kg. This bar cabinet comes in a rectangular shape and is available with a door knob pull, which gives a modernistic appeal. Bar Cabinet Price: Rs 24,499.





For people who are seeking a large-size bar cabinet for home, this one from Cherry Wood is quite nice. Designed using weatherproof matured wood, this bar cabinet comes in a natural finish and is available with a flat panel door style.









Along with this, the offered bar cabinet comes in the 132 x 50 x 89 cm dimension and is available in classy brown color. Easy to install and affordable to maintain, this bar cabinet will surely spruce up your living room or terrace balcony with exquisitivity. Bar Cabinet Price: Rs 13,499.





If you are in pursuit of a classy cabinet that can organize your alcohol bottles and glasses nicely, this bar cabinet from Mewar Furniture is quite good. Manufactured using Sheesham wood, this bar cabinet comes in a polished finish and has a weight-bearing capacity of up to 100 kg.





Ideal to be kept in the living room, bedroom, balcony, terrace, and other places, this bar cabinet has a raised panel door style. Bar Cabinet Price: Rs 9,999.





Don’t miss this impeccable-looking bar cabinet from Decorworlds that flaunts its aesthetic walnut brown finish. Manufactured using high-quality Sheesham wood, this bar cabinet comes in a modern appearance and is known for its enthralling design, superior finish, simple installation, tough make, and long shelf life.









Available in the 50 x 65 x 91 cm dimension, this bar cabinet comes in a floor mount design. Bar Cabinet Price: Rs 17,499.









Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are updated with respect to Amazon.