Best 5 Seater Sofa Sets: Freshen Up Your Living Room Vibe With Perfection

Best 5 Seater Sofa Sets: Sofa sets are very important furniture for your sweet home, they not only help you to revamp your home interior it gives you a very comfortable setting posture. Nowadays, sofa sets come in various sizes and sofas designs to give you stunning options, if you are looking for a normal size area then you should go with a 5 seater sofa set. 5 seater sets are suitable for living room, bedroom, drawing room, and guest room. These sofa sets are made of microfiber or canvas as these are the most durable and comfortable furniture fabrics.





Moreover, These stylish sofa sets are easily available online and you will get lots of options to choose from sofa sets online store that will enhance your home interior. Well! To make your purchasing decision valuable here we have shortlisted a few stylish sofa set designs from brands like Metallika, Adorn, Fabrique, and Home Centre.



Best 5 Seater Sofa Sets: Polished Sofa Designs

Below we have shortlisted a few of the best sofa sets to keep renovating your home looking and make your sitting comfortable.





Metallika is a well-designed Indian furniture brand to occupy the exact space of your modern bedroom or living room & enrich your room’s lifestyle. These sofa sets have a good quality metal structure for strong & steadiness, are easy to clean, maintenance-free, with long-lasting powder coating paint. Metallika Sofa Set Price: Rs 25,100.







This sofa set can be the best choice for those who are looking for a stylish sofa design with an L shape and 6 seater space. This sofa is an amalgamation of class and elegance with a cushion backrest design that is complemented by a modern and contemporary look. It's made with a high-quality premium sturdy elastic belt that can easily lift your weight and give better comfort. Adorn L Shape Sofa Set Price: Rs 19,999.







This Diwali 2022 you can consider this sofa set which is made of Pinewood with a great deal of stiffness and resistance to shock, thereby, making it easy to work with. It’s lighter with a smooth finish, ensuring consistency and an aesthetic good look that makes the furniture lightweight for easy portability. Home Centre Sofa Set Price: Rs 28,498.







Home Furniture sofa is made with high-grade solid rosewood that delivers sturdiness and durability. The attached drawers are very helpful when you want to keep certain items handy while working or spending leisure time with your family which also makes it the perfect choice for your Diwali 2022 decoration item. Home Furniture Sofa Set Price: Rs 31,999.







Fabrique Elegancy is a unique design sofa set, which has been designed keeping in mind the comforts. The sofa set is known for its premium facility as it consists of an adjustable headrest that can be set in three different angles and in addition to it we have given an adjustable handrest for you to enjoy the comforts. Fabrique Sofa Set Price: Rs 50,999.









