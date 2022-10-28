10 Best Center Tables In India: Exquisite Choices For Your Living And Lounge Rooms

10 Best Center Tables In India: Wherever guest enters the house living room is the first place where we make them comfortable and enhance the beauty of the home decor. Beautiful and modern center tables for living room hold an important place at home as you can keep the showpiece and serve drinks and snacks too. While choosing the best center table you should keep in mind the interior and sofa set design of a living room. It should match and blend together to make a perfect and elegant living area. For a big space area, these center tables are ideal to bring furniture together by filling the gap.





These center tables do not block movement and make the area look elegant and stylish. Choosing a center table with the right shape and size is very important for the overall look of the living area. There are elegant center table designs available online in different materials and budgets. A living room is incomplete without a center table. The height of a center table should match the sofa height. These tables come in modern and premium designs.





10 Best Center Tables In India





As every living rooms have different interior and designs we have curated the best ones that you can check out:





The minimal design of this coffee table uplifts the complete look of your living area. It has enough space to showcase books, showpieces, etc. You can keep thighs in a systematic way to give a clean look. This S-shaped table is crafted of sturdy material. The matte finish does not reflect much light which gives it a bold look. You can also keep a tray and coffee mug on the top of the table. Center Table Price: Rs 2061.





Do you love sophisticated interiors? Then this center table is the right pick for you. Suitable for the modern living area, this center table design is versatile and can be used in balconies and gardens too. The marble finish top with golden legs makes it look royal. As this is lightweight you can easily move them wherever you want to. Center Table Price: Rs 3959.





This wooden center table is well suited for living areas with 3-seater sofas. You can use this also as a storage purpose where you can organize and keep things properly. As there are no narrow spaces where dust and dirt can get accumulated so you can clean it easily. The elegant center table is designed in two colors- Wenge and Walnut. Center Table Price: Rs 4655.





Ideal for a home with a contemporary touch this wooden coffee table is crafted of Sheesham Wood. It has enough space to comfortably accommodate food serving items. With this center table, you may give your house a luxurious appearance. With a fantastic design and sturdy construction, this table will transform the appearance of your house. You can use this table for multipurpose such as a coffee table, kids' study table, utility table, or breakfast table. Center Table Price: Rs 9999.





This center table is designed for a modern living area. These tables can be kept separately or stacked together to save space and can be positioned in various places. Additionally, the contemporary style is ideal for any room's decor and pairs perfectly with other furniture accessories. This center table is compact and lightweight so that you can easily carry them or move it in different places. Center Table Price: Rs 3499.





This uniquely designed round modern center table for the living room is perfect for small space living areas. It can blend well with the sofa and interior of the living room. To make it more appealing and attractive you can place a beautiful flower vase or glass pot on the top. The product dimension is 60D x 60W x 39H Centimeters. Center Table Price: Rs 2998.





Enhance your living area with this stylish center table. This will look stylish with a grey color sofa set. The table is pre-laminated and hence water resistant. You can easily clean it with a damped cloth. Ideal to place newspapers and magazines in an organized and systematic way at the bottom of the table. On the tabletop, you can place a showpiece or flower vase. Center Table Price: Rs 2499.





This center table has a spacious tabletop and a storage shelf that provide enough extra space to keep your necessities, books, and magazines. In order to add to its support and stability, it includes wooden legs with base buffers that prevent slipping. You can easily assemble this table. Center Table Price: Rs 2793.





Crafted of premium Sheesham wood this center table from Amazon comes with 4 stools to combine functional design and a minimalist approach. The contemporary style of this table can add a touch of sophistication to your living area. Available in two colors- Mahogany and Teak Finish it comes with a bearing capacity of 100 kg. Center Table Price: Rs 13,999.





This rose wood center table comes with 4 stools and cushions making your living room decorative and cozy. For individuals who want both more space and style, this adaptable set is the ideal choice. It's perfect for hosting guests over for refreshments or enjoying a delicious gourmet coffee time with your family. Center Table Price: Rs 12,694.





