Infrared Thermometer: Take accurate body temperature measurements with the infrared thermometer from a safe distance. IR thermometers are specifically designed to measure elevated skin temperature and should be used to record human temperature.

By Srishty Kumari
Updated: Thu, 29 Dec 2022 04:21 PM IST
Minute Read
Infrared Thermometer: Accurate Body Temperature Check At Your Fingertips
Infrared Thermometer | Image Source: Pexels

Infrared Thermometer: For anyone in our family when feeling unwell, the first thing we do to measure their temperature. So, our thermometer should be accurate and easy to use. Nowadays, infrared thermometers or non-contact thermometers are gaining popularity day by day due to their great advantages. Infrared temperature guns identify the surface temperature of an object by measuring the energy level of the infrared rays emitted by the object without making physical contact with it. Knowing the exact body temperature of the affected person is very helpful in order to be able to decide whether or not they need urgent medical attention.


Whether you want to buy a fantastic healthcare thermometer for home or clinic, there are plenty of options available in the market with different types of features. 


Infrared Thermometer: Popular Picks


Infrared Thermometer Price In India
 Vandelay Infrared Thermometer  Rs 1,299
 Dr Trust Infrared Thermometer  Rs 1,999
 Omron MC 720 Digital Infrared Thermometer  Rs 1,760
 Gilma Infrared Plastic Thermometer  Rs 799
 HealthSense Thermometer  Rs 1,699

 

The latest IR thermometer price in India is listed below to help you find the best model for your needs. 


Vandelay Infrared Thermometer - 57% off

Infrared thermometers are actually more accurate and healthier than standard mercury thermometers. 


Click Here


Vandelay IR thermometer can store up to 32 temperature readings and recall them at any time. This digital thermometer comes in handy for keeping a record and makes it convenient for babies, children, and adults. Vandelay Infrared Thermometer Price: Rs 1,299



Dr Trust (USA) Forehead Digital Infrared Thermometer - 33% off

This digital thermometer has a large LCD screen, color-coded backlight, and 30 results memory. 


Click Here


Dr Trust IR thermometer has a fever alarm, in case of excess temperature and red color LCD backlight will show it. Their object mode is suitable for measuring the temperature of baby bottles with milk. Dr Trust Infrared Thermometer Price: Rs 1,999


Omron MC 720 Digital Infrared Thermometer - 40% off

Omron digital thermometer is suitable for all age groups to measure an accurate temperature. 

Click Here


This IR thermometer has been clinically tested and has a very small error margin. It has high-accuracy infrared measurement, when the temperature is over, an audible alert will trigger. Omron Infrared Thermometer Price: Rs 1,760



Gilma Infrared Plastic Thermometer - 43% off

Gilma digital thermometer comes in handy for keeping a record. It can store up to 30 temperature readings and recall them at any time. 


Click Here


The Infrared Thermometer has an auto shutdown feature for power saving. This IR thermometer has an HD LED screen that displays clear and crisp numbers that are easy to read. Gilma Infrared Thermometer Price: Rs 799



HealthSense Thermometer - 23% off

HealthSense digital thermometer is designed ergonomic & engineered with imported German Sensors for enhanced accuracy.


Click Here


The infrared thermometer is specially curated for effortless & non-contact usage, whether at the home, office, school, clinic, or any other public place. HealthSense Infrared Thermometer Price: Rs 1,699




Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.

