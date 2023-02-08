Best Whey Protein Powder In India: Top Choices

Best Whey Protein Powder In India: Nowadays, protein powder is popular for its ability to help people gain and retain muscle, these supplements aren’t just for bodybuilders or even people with regular gym memberships. Protein powder is also great for vegetarians to absorb more proteins. There are thousands of brands in the market but Whey protein powder is something which more popular for its taste and results. Adding whey protein supplements to your diet can help you lose weight and strengthen muscle mass effectively.





But it can be harmful if you do not consult with a physician or certified gym trainer before starting it. It can be a great way for your healthcare with the proper amount of protein that your body demands.





Best Whey Protein Powder In India









Scroll down to know more about this amazing Whey protein powder's benefits, flavors, and more.





Optimum Nutrition Whey Protein Powder - 15% off

ON whey protein powders has 11 grams of naturally occurring EAAs, including 5.5 grams of naturally occurring BCAAs, and over 4 grams of naturally occurring Glutamine and Glutamic Acid in each serving to support endurance and muscle recovery.



You can have this delicious protein powder anytime in the day with milk, water, or beverages. Whey Protein Price: Rs 3,314.





Bigmuscles Nutrition Essential Whey Protein - 39% off

Embark your fitness journey with a premium, international-grade whey protein powder which is designed to give extra energy, recovery, and added muscle definition.



This protein powder comes in different delicious flavors like Dutch Chocolate, Malai Kulfi, Smooth Banana Creme, and a lot more. Whey Protein Price: Rs 975.







MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein - 23% off

MuscleBlaze whey protein powder is crafted exclusively for fitness and muscle-building champions who want their protein supplement to be as effective as their efforts.



This Whey protein has been rigorously tested & certified by Labdoor, USA for Accuracy of Label Claims & Purity. Surely, this can be counted among the best Whey protein powders in India. Whey Protein Price: Rs 2,649.







AS-IT-IS Whey Protein - 31% off

Nutrition Whey protein powder has been minimally processed to ensure you get maximum protein and nutrients, as preserved in their original form.

Each serving of 30G contains 24G protein and 5.4G bcaa, which makes it very effective for muscle gain and synthesis. Whey Protein Price: Rs 1,799.







Bigmuscles Nutrition Whey Protein Protein - 47% off

Seeking the best Whey Protein in India? Don't miss this one from Bigmuscles. Bigmuscles whey protein powders are manufactured in compliance with all the necessary guidelines in certified facilities with 100 percent authentic and pure raw ingredients.



You can take this tasty protein powder with your daily diet. There is no specified time to have it, but you should consume the amount of protein, directed by a physician. Whey Protein Price: Rs 1,199.





FAQ: Best Whey Protein Powder In India





1. Which proteins are present in whey protein powders?

Beta Lacto globulins, immune globulins, alpha-lactalbumin, and serum albumins are the main protein components of whey protein powder.





2. Which is the best time to consume whey Protein?

The proteins are consumed post-workout, pre-workout, early morning, intra-workout, before bedtime, both pre and post-workouts, and as per the requirements.





3. Is protein whey powder good for you?

Whey protein is an exceptionally healthy way to add more protein to your diet but it should use with a physician’s guidance.





4. What are the negatives of whey protein powder?

Dangers of whey protein include stomach pains and cramps when consumed in the wrong way.







