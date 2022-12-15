Best Stethoscopes in India: Get Accurate Results With Advanced Features

Best Stethoscope: The stethoscope is one of the important instruments for every doctor, medical student, and the related person. It helps to track down the sound of the heart, lungs, and more. Being a doctor is all about good health and a good quality stethoscope.





If you are looking for the same, then here are the most popular picks that you need to check. These are the best stethoscopes in India that are available on Amazon and have soft sealing ear tips which make them better. These are suitable for medical students and also for experienced doctors.







Best Stethoscope in India

These are the top best stethoscopes that you need to check online from Amazon, they are the best in class and offer accurate results.





It is an anatomically designed headset that comes in two in one tube design that eliminates noise from two tubes rubbing together. It allows you to perform neonatal pediatric auscultation with special procedure adaptors including this stethoscope.

It is a comfortable fit and excellent acoustic stethoscope with snap-tight soft sealing ear tips which makes it one of the best stethoscopes. Littmann Stethoscope Price: Rs 16,222.







It comes with a stainless steel chest piece and has soft ear tips which make it more reliable and highly acoustic sensitive which offers an advantage to health care professionals. It is a perfect stethoscope for working professionals when listening to heart, lung, and blood pressure sounds.

This IndoSurgical stethoscope is easily available on Amazon. IndoSurgicals Stethoscope Price: Rs 1,234.







This Microtone Stethoscope comes with an aluminum alloy anodized 45 mm chest piece along with an extra soft tight sealing ear tube.

It is available in black color and it is best suited for students and beginners that also fit everyone's pocket. It is one of the best stethoscopes which is available at an affordable price range. Microtone Stethoscope Price: Rs 890.







It is a patented full-rotation acoustic valve stem feature that comes with Sound tight GLS technology to seal in sound and the green indicator dot allows the user to easily identify the active sound channel.

It has soft sealing ear tips with a metal bush which makes it one of the best Thermocare stethoscopes in India. It is best suited for beginners, students, and intermediates. Thermocare Stethoscope Price: Rs 219.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.