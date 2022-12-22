Best Pulse Oximeters: Now Measure Your Oxygen Level At Fingertips

Best Pulse Oximeters: Pulse rate, blood sugar, and BP are some of the few things that almost every Dr would want to know if your health fluctuates. So, if you or someone in your family wants to measure their oxygen level in the blood accurately, then you can do it by attaching a pulse oximeter at your fingertips. These pulse oximeter is very easy to use and comes in a compact size that makes them portable and a preferred option for patients with chronic respiratory illness. It is a suitable device for both domestic and clinical use which will instantly give you an idea for all over the health of the person.





Once the pulse oximeter reading finishes, its screen will display the percent of oxygen in your blood coming from your heart, as well as your current pulse rate. If your pulse oximeter reading is between 95 to 100 then your lungs are functioning normally but if there are any up and down, you need to consult the doctor.





Best Pulse Oximeters: Popular Picks

These pulse oximeters will help you a lot to keep your health fit. Have a look at some of the top choices of oximeters that will give you an accurate pulse oximeter reading.





The Dr Trust pulse oximeter uses to determine blood oxygen saturation level (SPO2), perfusion Index, respiratory rate, pulse rate, and pulse bar graph accurately.





This pulse oximeter has a bright multi-directional OLED display that is highly advanced and large enabling it to read the measurements even in a dark room. Dr Trust Oximeter Price: Rs 1,649.







DR VAKU pulse oximeter uses to measure quickly and accurately pulse rate and spo2 blood oxygen saturation of arterial hemoglobin levels.

Their rotating multidirectional display, allows you to view your results in any direction plus pulse wave, pulse rate, bar graph, spo2 level, and battery level. DR VAKU Oximeter Price: Rs 499.







MEDITIVE Pulse Oximeter is a device designed to provide an accurate reading of your blood oxygen level and pulse rate from your fingertip in 5 to 8 seconds.

This pulse oximeter reading will accurately determine your SpO2, pulse rate, and RR and display it conveniently on a large digital OLED display. MEDITIVE Oximeter Price: Rs 799.





BPL pulse oximeter has four directional colors OLED display that provides a clear view of SpO2, PR, and perfusion index.

This pulse oximeter has visual and audible alarm alerts, in case of high or low pulse oximeter readings. BPL Oximeter Price: Rs 1,559.







This portable pulse oximeter uses to quickly and easily read oxygen saturation levels, pulse rate, and pulse strength.

Like all pulse oximeters, it is also portable in design that allows you to take it with you wherever you go. MACPLUS Oximeter Price: Rs 399.









