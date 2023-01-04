5 Best Ortho Care Products To Keep Aches And Pains At Bay

5 Best Ortho Care Products: Other than old age people, if you are an athlete, a sports enthusiast, or an exercise addict, you sometimes have back or joint pain as well. And we know why, the chances in our routine always settle for weird aches and pains. People in their 70's basically experience pain in knees and joints, but younger people suffer from neck and back pain, all thanks to long hours in front of laptops and other electronic devices. In any of these cases, it is always advisable to take the advice of an orthopedic doctor.





But all the time it is not possible to go to the orthopedic doctor. At this point for healthcare, you should carry ortho care products like belts, oils, slippers, etc., specially designed to provide relief quickly and in a relatively short time.





Here we have curated some of the best quality ortho care products which are durable and will last you many seasons. These products contain pain relief oil, portable walker, ortho care slippers, or cushions.





5 Best Ortho Care Products: Popular Products





Below you will find some best purchasing options for orthopedic products that are easily available online at a great price range.





The sustainable wearing of orthopedic slippers can reduce foot pain. It's like regular slippers, with a rubber sole and a slip-on closure.



BRAND VILLA Slippers are mostly used for all ages, it provides you with better walking comfort and also make your walking life easy and effortless. BRAND VILLA Ortho Slipper Price: Rs 399.







This is an ayurvedic ortho oil that is enriched with the goodness of 8 Ayurvedic herbs.



Dr ortho oil is helpful in joint pain such as knee pain, back pain, elbow pain, neck pain, shoulder pain, and other joint discomforts. Dr Ortho Oil Price: Rs 266.







An Ortho mattress suitable for all types of sleepers, that provides the ideal balance between comfort and support with open-cell memory foam & high-density base.

This best-in-class ortho mattress has bamboo fiber fabric on top and bird-eye knitted side walls for durability. SleepyCat Ortho Mattress Price: Rs 16,997.





Walker is easily one of the most effective tools for home geriatrics or anyone recovering from a knee or leg injury.



KosmoCare walker features an improved cross frame that allows the user to bring the walker closer for increased assistance when standing. KosmoCare Folding Walker Price: Rs 2,090.







This is a back support foam pillow for senior citizens and hospitalized persons. This portable wedge pillow is your new travel buddy.



Wakefit orthopedic pillow has a gentle slope that is offering an elevation to your body, thus improving blood circulation and reducing snores. Wakefit Orthopedic Pillow Price: Rs 1,618.









Explore more ortho care products here:

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.